Proteomics Market Pegged for Robust Expansion During 2018 – 2026

Form a product point of view the global proteomics market is further categorized into sub-segments such as services and software, reagent, and instrumentation technology. The overall market share is dominated by the reagent segment. This dominance is due to the fact that several reagents are used for separation of protein from proteome analysis processes or other complex mixtures. The reagents segment of the global proteomics market is further categorized into protein fraction reagents, chromatography reagents, spectroscopy reagents, protein microarray reagents, electrophoresis reagents, X-ray crystallography reagents, and immunoassay reagents.

Given below are some of the key data insights about the applications segment of the global proteomics market: Applications segment can be further sub-divided into clinical diagnostics, drug discovery, and others. Of these the global proteomics market is expected to be dominated by drug discovery application segment. This segment was already had the largest market share back in 2018. The dominance of the drug discovery market is due to the fact that proteomics technologies help in cutting down the cost and resources required for the chemical synthesis as well as the biological tests of newly discovered drugs. Proteomics also help in minimizing the time required for the process and thus is popular among manufacturers. Proteomics technologies offer detailed insights about the biological and chemical data related to the targets and ligands used for the identification and discovery of new drugs.

All the above mentioned factors have helped in raising the popularity of proteomics in the drug discovery segment. Manufacturers are leveraging the simplified drug discovery process due to the use of advanced techniques. This ultimately will help in the overall development of the global proteomics market.

Proteomics can be defined as the study of proteomes. Proteomes are a set of proteins which are produced in a system, organism, or any biological context. Proteomes vary from cell to cell and changes over a period of time.

Proteomics is used in various applications, such as, to investigate protein expression, in transcriptional and post transcriptional studies, metabolic pathways, to study protein interaction in diseases viz. cancer, to study localization of sub cellular proteins, etc. Proteomics can be studied using various technologies, such as, mass spectrometry, gel-based techniques, and others.

The global proteomics market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Â Increasing research & development activities in the healthcare industries, rising demand for personalized medicines, and increasing activities of drug discovery are some of the important factors expected to contribute to the growth of the global proteomics market during the forecast period.

Rise in use of proteomics to study cancer genes and protein interaction in cancer genes is projected to drive the growth of the global proteomics market due to high prevalence of cancer across the world. Factors such as application of proteomics in the diagnosis of infectious diseases, technological advancement, increase in health care expenditure, rise in awareness, etc. are the other factors likely to boost the growth of the global proteomics market during the forecast period.

However, inadequate funding and lack of awareness regarding the application of proteomics in developing countries are anticipated to restrain the growth of global proteomics market during the forecast period.

The global proteomics market can be segmented on the basis of product, services, application, and region. Based on product, the global proteomics market can be divided into instrumentation and reagents. The instrumentation segment can be further classified into spectrometry, chromatography, X-ray, immunoassay, electrophoresis, and others.

In terms of services, the global market can be segmented into analytical laboratory services, sequencing, protein identification, bioinformatics, and others. The anatomical laboratory services segment is expected to hold a significant share of the market during the forecast period due to effectiveness of services provided by anatomical laboratories in diagnosis and drug discovery. On the basis of application, the global proteomics market can be categorized into clinical diagnosis, drug discovery, and others.

The clinical diagnosis segment is expected to hold a significant share of the market during the forecast period due to rise in prevalence of cancer, increase in incidence of infectious diseases, etc. across the globe.

The global proteomics market is expected to grow at significant rate in all geographical regions. Based on region, the global market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is expected to dominate the global proteomics market throughout the forecast period.

Factors influencing the growth of market in North America include rise in funding from government, increase in research activities, high awareness regarding applications of proteomics, improved health care infrastructure, high health care expenditure, and rise in prevalence of cancer in the region. Europe is projected to be the second leading market for proteomics during the forecast period due to increase in cancer research activities, high funding from the government, and presence of key market players in the region.

Driver The proteomics market in Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at a significantly high CAGR during the forecast period. Growth drivers of the proteomics market in the region include high prevalence of cancer, rising health care expenditure, presence of a large number of drug manufactures in countries such as India and Japan leading to increase in drug discovery, and high prevalence of infectious diseases in the region. Â

In order to maintain a significant position in the global proteomics market, key players are adopting strategies, such as, mergers & acquisitions, geographical expansion, research & development, etc. Leading players operating in the global proteomics market include GE Healthcare, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Danaher Corporation, and PerkinElmer, Inc.

