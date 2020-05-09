Phenol Derivatives Market 2020: Technological Advancements, Innovative Trends, New Ideas, Geography and Key Players

Phenol is an aromatic white crystalline compound with closely bonded groups of phenyls and hydroxy. It is majorly utilized as precursor for formulating important industrial compounds such as bisphenol-A, phenolic resins, caprolactam, alkyl phenol and others. These compounds has huge applications across different industries such as coatings, automotive, chemical intermediate, electronics and others. In addition, the chemical structure of phenol consist of closely bonded groups of hydroxy and phenyls which possess the same functional characteristics to that of alcohol.

Get sample PDF copy at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00008126/

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

1. Allnex Belgium SA

2. Altivia Petrochemicals LLC

3. Borealis

4. Chang Chun Petrochemical Co. Ltd.

5. DOMO Chemicals

6. Georgia Gulf Corporation

7. Hexion LLC

8. Kumho Petrochemical Co., Ltd.

9. Royal Dutch Shell PLC

10. Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

Bisphenol-A, phenol subordinate is significantly utilized in the generation of polycarbonates and epoxy resins. Epoxy resins are utilized to cover metal items, for example, nourishment jars, bottle tops, and water supply pipes though polycarbonate is significantly utilized in food and drink packaging, for example, water and infant bottles, minimal circles, sway safe wellbeing hardware, and restorative gadgets. Phenol subsidiary butylated hydroxytoluene (BHT) is a FDA affirmed additive utilized in beauty care products and nourishment items. Phenolic resins are utilized in wood glues, foundry and trim mixes, covers and protection.

Purchase this Premium Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00008126/

The Phenol Derivatives Market report answers the following queries:

Which players hold the significant Phenol Derivatives Market share and why?

What strategies are the Phenol Derivatives Market players forming to gain a competitive edge?

Why region is expected to lead the global Phenol Derivatives Market?

What factors are negatively affecting the Phenol Derivatives Market growth?

What will be the value of the global Phenol Derivatives Market by the end of 2027?

Be that as it may, generation of hazardous waste during generation of previously mentioned phenol derivatives restricts the development of the market. Besides phenol subsidiaries have wide extent of utilization in pharmaceuticals. Salicylic acid is a typical phenol derivtive that is utilized underway of headache medicine and pharmaceuticals. Hydroxyphenol is utilized in tranquilize fabricating. Rising pharmaceutical industry is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for phenol derivatives market.