Patient Centric Health Care App Market to Register Substantial Expansion by 2018 – 2026

The health care industry is witnessing a paradigm shift from clinical-centric to patient-centric care. Patient-centric approach plays a pivotal role in a patientÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢s well-being by providing optimal and quality health care. Due to the trend of digitization and advancements in technology there is inclination towards patient-centric care. Patient-centric health care app helps in providing information and delivering services to patients regarding their health, thereby improving patientÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢s health.

It offers access to health information and easy connectivity between patients and doctors. These apps also provide access to health records, help in administration of medications, empower patients in their health management, and provide health data to patients. These apps help in delivering better care to patients, thereby streamlining the work of doctors and medical researchers.

According to a survey conducted by Deloitte, over 260,000 health apps are used across the globe and 70% of patient groups manage their health conditions by using at least one app. A survey conducted by FICO in 2014 revealed that nearly 2,500 adults across the U.S., the U.K., Germany, Australia, China, Germany, Japan, India, Mexico, Russia, South Korea, Brazil, and Turkey showed interest in health care provider interactions using their smartphones.

The global patient centric health care app market is driven by introduction of new policies, innovations in technology, increase in population, surge in expectations in quality of care, reimbursement models, rise in better outcomes experienced by patients, and cost effectiveness.

Rise in prevalence of chronic diseases, higher life expectancy, and patient enablement and empowerment also boost the growth of the global patient centric health care app market. Major restraints of the patient centric health care app market include regulatory uncertainties, ethical issues, data safety & privacy, security, lack of standardization, and low levels or lack of understanding of health and digital literacy.

The global patient centric health care app market can be segmented based on technology, operating system, deployment model, services, and category. In terms of technology, the global market can be divided into home telehealth, mobile devices, and Internet-based technology. Based on deployment model, the global patient centric health care app market can be bifurcated into on-premise and cloud-based. In terms of operating system, the global patient centric health care app market can be classified into Windows, Android, and iOS. Based on services, the global patient centric health care app market can be categorized into appointments, electronic health record access, wearable medical devices, remote patient monitoring, and payments.

In terms of category, the global patient centric health care app market can be divided into disease & treatment management, wellness management, and others. The disease & treatment management segment can be categorized into medication information & reminders, disease-specific, womenÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢s health, and pregnancy. The wellness management segment can be classified into lifestyle & stress, fitness, diet & nutrition, health care providers. Based on end-users, the global patient centric health care app market can be classified into hospitals, clinics, home use and others.

Geographically, the global patient centric health care app market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global market due to the existence of large number of key players in the region. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to witness strong growth owing to increase in patient population, rise in digitization, high health care expenditure and growth in the information technology sector.

Key players in the global patient centric health care app market include Apple, Inc., Cerner Corporation, Fitbit, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Merck & Co., iPatientCare, Inc., MobileSmith, Inc., Klick, Inc., Siemens AG, Deloitte, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Pfizer, Inc., Novartis International AG, Bayer AG, McKesson Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, GE Healthcare, athenahealth, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., and Boston Scientific Corporation. These players strive to gain competitive advantage in the market by adopting strategies such as agreements, partnerships and collaborations, and new product development.

