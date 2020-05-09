North America Market: Future Scenarios and Business Opportunity Analysis 2023

North America Market Insights 2018, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global North America industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the North America manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2018-2025 global North America market covering all important parameters.

The key points of the North America Market report:

The report provides a basic overview of the North America industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2018-2025 market shares for each company.

Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of North America industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export.

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report then estimates 2018-2025 market development trends of North America industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out.

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of North America Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

There are 3 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of North America are included:

Market Segmentation

By Country

U.S

Canada

By Product Type

Synthetic Opioids Methadone Fentanyl Meperidine

Semi-Synthetic Opioids Hydrocodone Oxymorphone Oxycodone Hydromorphone Buprenorphine



By Application

Pain Management

De-addiction

By Distribution Channel

Retail Outlet

Hospitals

Research Methodology

The analysts have considered the weighted average pricing of different opioids in North America while inspecting this market. Generic products have been taken into account, as an increase in generic products has led to a decrease in the average pricing of the drugs. Patented formulations such as tamper-resistant drugs or controlled release drugs are differentiated products and thus charge a high price; hence, they affect the average selling price of the product. Various government agencies regulate the selling prices of drugs and thus affect the price of many branded products. A demand-supply gap analysis has been carried out involving both marketplace discussion and desk research to determine the price. Indicators such as R&D expenditure, research funding from government and non-profit organizations etc. have been considered to arrive at the indicated market numbers. The analysts have not factored yearly change in inflation rate while forecasting market numbers. All values for market size are in US$ (US Dollar).

