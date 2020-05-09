Medical Processing Seals Market Forecast and Trends Analysis Research Report2017 – 2026

TMRR in its latest research report states that the global market size of Medical Processing Seals market was $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR from 2014 to 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2029.

Global Medical Processing Seals Market: Novel Development

In August 2018, the company invested in expansion of its R&D base in large and advabced laboratory to 390 sq meter. The newly expanded space is primarily dedicated for the in-house testing and surpassing approvals of seals.

In January 2019, Trelleborg Sealing Solutions has acquired Sil-Pro, LLC, the US-based manufacturer of thermoplastic and silicone components for the medical industry. Togetherly, both the companies are adopting strategy of strengthening the abilities and capacities of their silicone products and expansion of the manufacturing footprint.

In August 2016, IDEX Corporation has acquired SFC KOENIG AG, one of the major players of the sealing market. This acquisition is expected to help to strengthen its position in the global sealing market.

Global Medical Processing Seals Market: Key Trends

Several medical processing seals are used predominantly in the medical equipment industry. Growing attention toward capacity expansion is expected to boost the growth of the medical processing seals market. Additionally, growing consumption of medical equipment & devices across North America as strong key player’s are operating in the healthcare industry is favoring growth of the global medical processing seals market.

The high demand for innovative and improved devices including anesthesia equipment, catheters, and respiratory equipment across the medical industry is also favoring growth of the global medical processing seals market.

Global Medical Processing Seals Market: Regional Outlook

Regionally, the medical processing seals market could be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Of these, Asia Pacific is expected to be dominant in terms of demand, revenue, and consumption by the end of forecast period. Additionally, the developing countries in the Asia Pacific across the developing countries such as China, India, and Korea region are expected to showcase lucrative growth opportunities for the key players in the medical processing seals market.

Some of the most prominent competitors operating in the competitive landscape of global medical processing seals market include –

IDEX Corporation

Freudenberg Group

Saint-Gobain S.A.

Trelleborg AB

Minnesota Rubber and Plastics

Parker Hannifin Corp

Marco Rubber & Plastic Products, LLC.

For regional segment, the following regions in the Medical Processing Seals market have been covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

