Ligases Enzymes Set to Witness Y-o-Y Growth by 2019-2036
Global Ligases Enzymes market report on the basis of market players
The following manufacturers are covered:
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Merck
New England Biolabs
Promega
Illumina
Agilent Technologies
F. Hoffmann-la Roche
Takara Bio
QIAGEN N.V.
Becton, Dickinson
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
E. coli DNA ligase
T4 DNA ligase
Mammalian ligases
Thermostable ligases
Segment by Application
Academic & Research Institutes
Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
Others
