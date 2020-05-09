Industrial PC Market Registering a Strong Growth by 2029

In this report, the global Industrial PC market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

Competitive Dynamics

Major business strategies adopted by key players, market share analysis, SWOT analysis and product offerings have also been identified in the research report. The prominent service providers engaged in industrial PC market include Advantech Co., Ltd., Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co. Kg, Bernecker + Rainer Industrie Elektronik Ges.m.b.H., Captec Ltd., Industrial PC, Inc., Kontron AG, Landitec Distribution GmbH, Lanner Electronics Incorporated, MiTAC International Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Omron Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Siemens AG, and Schneider Electric S.E.

The Industrial PC market is segmented as below:

Industrial PC Market

By Type

Panel Industrial PC

Box Industrial PC

Embedded Industrial PC

DIN Rail Industrial PC

Rack Mount Industrial PC

Thin Client Industrial PC

By Industry

Communication and Network Infrastructure

Digital Signage

Digital Security and Surveillance

Energy and Power

Gaming

Industrial Automation and Control

Instrumentation/Test Automation

Medical

Aerospace and Defence

Retail Automation

Transportation

Others

By Geography type

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



