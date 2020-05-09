Hockey Shoes Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends 2017 – 2026

As per a recent report Researching the market, the Hockey Shoes market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of US$ by the end of 2029. What’s more, the macro economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of the market are studied in the market study.

Key players operating in the hockey shoes market:

The hockey shoes market is competitive with several global and regional players. Major players are adopting various strategies, such as regional expansion and product portfolio expansion to enhance their position in the market.

In June 2019, Grays Hockey launched a new edition of Hockey for Heroes stick, which is available through company’s website and selected stores. The company is focusing on the expansion of their product portfolio in the hockey sports segment to expand their customer base.

Companies are signing agreements with different leagues and teams. They are also provides sports equipment to several teams. For instance, Adidas AG signed an agreement with the National Hockey League (NHL) to be the official outfitter of sports apparel.

A few of the key players operating in the global hockey shoes market are:

Adidas AG

Nike, Inc.

Puma SE

Mazon Hockey

Grays Hockey

OSAKA HOCKEY

Under Armour Inc.

New Balance

Amer Sports, etc

Global Hockey Shoes Market: Research Scope

Global Hockey Shoes Market, by End-user

Children

Adults

Global Hockey Shoes Market, by Distribution Channel

Online

Offline Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Specialty Stores



The report on the global hockey shoes market is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various factors on market segments and regions.

