Growth of the Consumer Products and Retail Market Hinges on the Demand for 2015 – 2022

competitive landscape and features companies engaged in the solar cell films business. This report includes the key market dynamics affecting the overall solar cell films industry globally. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the global solar cell films market with the help of the Porter’s Five Forces model. The Porter’s Five Forces analysis aids in understanding the five major forces that affect the industry structure and profitability of the market. The forces analyzed are the bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition.

The high-level analysis in the report provides detailed insights into the solar cell films business globally. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the solar cell films market were analyzed in detail and are illustrated in the report with the help of supporting graphs and tables. There are currently number of growth drivers for the solar cell films industry. One of the most prominent drivers is the increase in demand for solar energy coupled with regulatory framework. Apart from this, solar cell films helps in reducing carbon footprints. This factor also contributes to the overall growth of the solar cell films market. Market attractiveness analysis was done on the basis of geography. Market attractiveness was estimated on the basis of common parameters that directly impact the market in different regions.

The solar cell films market was further segmented on the basis of type. The types included in this report are amorphous silicon, cadmium telluride, and copper indium gallium selenide. Further, the market for solar cell films was segmented on the basis of end-use into residential, commercial, and industrial segments. The solar cell films market was analyzed across six geographies: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Regional data has been provided for each sub-segment of the solar cell films market. Key market participants in the solar cell films market include Heliatek GmbH, DUNMORE Corporation, 3M, Advanced Energy Industries, Inc., First Solar, Inc., Lucent CleanEnergy, Stion Corporation, Solar Frontier K.K., Kaneka Corporation, Hanergy Holding Group Ltd., and Prism Solar Technologies, Inc. The report provides an overview of these companies, followed by their financial details, business strategies, and recent developments.

The global solar cell films market has been segmented as follows:

Solar Cell Films Market: Type Analysis

Amorphous Silicon

Cadmium Telluride

Copper Indium Gallium Selenide

Solar Cell Films Market: End-use Analysis

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Solar Cell Films Market: Region Analysis

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America



Europe Germany Russia Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific China Japan Rest of Asia Pacific



South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Middle East Qatar UAE Rest of Middle East



Africa Egypt South Africa Rest of Africa



