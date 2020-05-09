Growing Investments Towards R&D Activities to Provide an Impetus to the Growth of Driver Assistance System (DAS) Market 2018 – 2026

“

The Driver Assistance System (DAS) market research encompasses an exhaustive analysis of the market outlook, framework, and socio-economic impacts. The report covers the accurate investigation of the market size, share, product footprint, revenue, and progress rate. Driven by primary and secondary researches, the Driver Assistance System (DAS) market study offers reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

As per the latest business intelligence report published by Transparency Market Research, the Driver Assistance System (DAS) market has been observing promising growth since the last few years. The report further suggests that the Driver Assistance System (DAS) market appears to progress at an accelerating rate over the forecast period.

All the players running in the global Driver Assistance System (DAS) market are elaborated thoroughly in the Driver Assistance System (DAS) market report on the basis of proprietary technologies, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue. In addition, the report examines R&D developments, legal policies, and strategies defining the competitiveness of the Driver Assistance System (DAS) market players.

Taxonomy

This research study on the global seismic survey equipment market provides a detailed cross segment and cross country analysis based on the different segments including component, technology, location, and industry. Based on component, the market has been segmented into hardware, software, and services. Based on technology, the market has been divided into 2D, 3D, and 4D. In 2017, the 3D segment was the topmost revenue generating segment. On the basis of location, the market has been segmented into onshore and offshore. Furthermore, based on industry, the market is divided into oil & gas and others.

Global Seismic Survey Equipment Market: Research Methodology

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, Factiva, etc.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies. We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide firsthand information on the market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc. These help us to validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help to develop the analysis team’s market expertise and understanding.

Global Seismic Survey Equipment Market: Competitive Dynamics

The report covers well-established players including CGG, Mitcham Industries, Inc., Geospace Technologies Corporation, Wireless Seismic, Inc., BGP Inc., China National Petroleum Corporation, Schlumberger Limited, FairfieldNodal, and ION Geophysical Corporation among others. In September 2017, Wireless Seismic, Inc., announced the launch of RT3, a seismic recording system having the capability of ultra-high channel count of about more than 2,50,000 seismic channels and features next-generation radio technology of WSI. The benefits associated with RT3 include acquisition of much denser seismic surveys, elimination of laborious work required by blind nodal systems, and easy management of recording channels in real time.

Global Seismic Survey Equipment Market:

Seismic Survey Equipment Market, by Component

Hardware

Software

Services (Survey design services, consultation services, advisory services, after sales services, and customer support)

Seismic Survey Equipment Market, by Technology

2D

3D

4D

Seismic Survey Equipment Market, by location

Onshore

Offshore

Seismic Survey Equipment Market, by Industry

Oil & gas

Others (Mining, construction, energy, among others)

Seismic Survey Equipment Market Analysis, by Country/Region

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K. Norway Denmark Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific India Indonesia China Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East &Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



“