Global Persulfates Market will take Worldwide Lead with Impressive Gross Margin by 2027

The global persulfates market is growing at a significant pace owing to driving factors such as increasing demand for persulfates by the polymers, electronics, cosmetics and personal care, pulp and paper, textile, mining, inks, pigments, dispersants, and gas and oil industries. Persulfates are used as initiators in the emulsion polymerization reactions for syntheisizing polymers of neopropene, polystyrene, acrylics, and polyvinyl chlorides. They are also used as initiators in the production of latex polymers used in applications such as paints, coatings, carpet backing etc.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

1. ABC Chemicals(Shanghai)Co., Ltd.

2. Adeka Corporation

3. Ak-Kim Kimya

4. Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc

5. PeroxyChem

6. Powder Pack Chem

7. Stars Chemical (YongAn) Co., Ltd.

8. United Initiators, Inc.

9. VR Persulfates Pvt Ltd

Persulfates also known by names such as peroxysulfates or peroxodisulfates are chemical compounds which contain a peroxomonosulfate or peroxodisulfate ion. They act as strong oxidants, exhibit exceptional shelf life and are inexpensive to use when stored correctly. Aqueous solutions of persulfates are used by the polymer industry as initiators in polymerization of synthetic rubber and latex. They are a major oxidizing agents and hence are used in a number of oxidizing reactions. Owing to their superior oxidizing properties they are also used in bleaching agents.

While in the textile industry persulfates are used in bleaching and desizing textiles and manufacturing dyes. Persulfates are also used in the cosmetic industries to prepare hair bleaches and hair lightners. The versatility and wide range of uses of persulfates in numerous end-use industries is anticipated to spur the growth of the global persulfates market. However the allergic reactions, irritations, and rhinitis associated with cosmetic products made from ammonium persulfate is anticipated to restrict the growth of ammonia persulfates to some extent.