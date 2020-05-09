Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization Probes Market is set to garner staggering revenues by 2018 – 2026

Fluorescent in situ hybridization (FISH) is a molecular cytogenetic technique that uses fluorescent probes to visualize and map an individualÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢s genetic materials. The technique uses fluorescent microscope to identify fluorescent probes bound to the chromosome. The FISH technique has wide applications in the diagnostics industry such as identification of structural and numerical abnormalities in chromosomes, characterization of marker chromosomes, therapeutic drug monitoring, and rare and genetic disease identification. The technique also has applications in clinical research including gene mapping and characterization of somatic cell hybrids. Three different types of FISH probes are available commercially, each having different applications.

The global fluorescent in situ hybridization probes market is projected to be driven by high prevalence and rise in incidence rates of cancer and genetic disorders across the globe. FISH probes are widely used for diagnosis, prediction of outcomes, and clinical management of cancer and genetic disorders. Rise in demand for targeted therapy in the treatment of most of the chronic disorders in developed countries is likely to drive the global Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization Probes market during the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization, cancer is the second leading cause of death across the world, accounting for 8.8 million deaths in 2015. Moreover, an estimated 350 million people are living with genetic and rare diseases across the globe. Favorable government support to boost clinical R&D activities and increase in investment by the private biopharmaceutical companies presents significant opportunities in the Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization Probes market in the near future. However, lack of skilled workforce in the emerging and underdeveloped countries and high cost of FISH technology restrain the global fluorescent in situ hybridization probes market.

The global fluorescent in situ hybridization probes market can be segmented based on probe type, application, end-user, and region. In terms of probe type, the global Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization Probes market can be classified into locus specific probes, alphoid or centromeric repeat probes, and whole chromosome probes. Locus specific probes are genomic clones that bind to particular region on chromosome. These probes are commonly used to identify and determine desired gene location, its amplification, gene loss, gene split, and gene translocation. Alphoid probes are generated by hybridizing the specific chromosomal structure having repetitive sequences on chromosome. These probes are used to determine whether an individual has desired number of chromosomes. Whole chromosome probe is a collection of smaller probes which binds to different sequences. These probes are widely used to examine chromosomal abnormalities. In terms of application, the global Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization Probes market can be bifurcated into oncology research and genetic diseases. The oncology research segment is projected to account for significant Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization Probes market share by 2026. In terms of end-user, the fluorescent in situ hybridization probes market can be divided into hospitals & diagnostic laboratories, clinical research organizations, biotechnology companies, and academic & research institutes.

Geographically, the global fluorescent in situ hybridization probes market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to account for the largest share of the global Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization Probes market owing to high prevalence of cancer especially breast cancer, well-established R&D infrastructure, high clinical R&D budgets, and presence of large number clinical research organization. Europe is anticipated to account for the second largest market share by 2026. The fluorescent in situ hybridization probes market in Europe is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. The Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization Probes market is Asia Pacific is likely to expand at a moderate CAGR during the forecast period owing to large population with cancer and genetic disorders, increase in investments in the biotechnology industry in the emerging countries such as India and China, and rise in clinical R&D activities in the region.

Key players operating in the global fluorescent in situ hybridization probes market include Creative-Biolabs, Abnova Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies, Genemed Biotechnologies, Inc., F. Hoffman-La Roche AG, Biosearch Technologies, Inc., Mirus Bio LLC, Horizon Diagnostics, and Oxford Gene Technology.

