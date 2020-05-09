Fifth Wheel Coupling Market to Discern Magnified Growth During 2018 – 2026

A fifth wheel coupling is a linkage used to connect a trolley or semi-trailer with the tractor, dolly, truck, pick-up truck, or leading trailer. A fifth wheel coupling is a horseshoe-shaped coupling device, which is mounted at the rear end of the towing vehicle. The towing vehicle and semi-trailer are connected by means of a king pin, generally made of steel or aluminum. The fifth wheel coupling configuration is also called turn table. The fifth wheel coupling provides a movable joint between the trolley of the semi-trailer and the towing device.

Stability provided by the fifth wheel while towing a semi-trailer of the trolley is the primary driver of the global fifth wheel coupling market. Another prominent driver of the global fifth wheel coupling market is the higher load carrying capacity of the coupling as compared to that of a typical ball hitch. Increased transportation and rapid expansion of construction and agricultural industries are driving the global fifth wheel coupling market. Fifth wheel coupling provides an advantage that multiple trolleys or semi-trailers can be handled with a single vehicle.

Fifth wheel couplings are marginally expensive, which is a key factor restraining the global fifth wheel coupling market. Â

The global fifth wheel coupling market can be segmented based on coupling mounting type, coupling type, material, operation, load carrying capacity, application, number of pins, sales channel, and region. In terms of coupling mounting type, the global fifth wheel coupling market can be classified into two segments. Sliding type couplings are capable of handling semi-trailers of different lengths as the couplings can be moved to adjust the length of the semi-trailer or trolley.

In terms of coupling type, the global fifth wheel coupling market can be split into three segments. Fully oscillating fifth wheel couplings are capable of oscillating from rear to front and from side to side, while semi-oscillating fifth wheel couplings are allowed to oscillate in either rear to front direction or side to side. Oscillations are provided for fifth wheel couplings in order to accommodate the movement of the semi-trailer and the carrying tractor or truck. Based on material used, the market can be segmented into three segments. Steel is widely preferred for fifth wheel couplings, as it provides superior finish, formability, strength, and corrosion resistance. Aluminum has marginally low strength-to-weight ratio than that of steel. Therefore, several manufacturers prefer aluminum to manufacture fifth wheel couplings for light duty applications.

In terms of operation, the global fifth wheel coupling market can be bifurcated into three segments. Mechanically operated fifth wheel couplings are widely preferred due to their simple operation and rigidity. Hydraulic and pneumatic fifth wheel couplings are generally preferred for heavy- and medium-duty applications.

Based on load carrying capacity, the global fifth wheel coupling market can be segregated into five segments. The load carrying capacity of fifth wheel varies according to the carrying vehicle type. Fifth wheel coupling with capacity between 45 to 75 tons is utilized for transportation of extremely heavy goods, as it can handle extremely heavy loads such as heavy vehicles.

Based on application, the global fifth wheel coupling market can be segmented into three segments. Fifth wheel couplings having low capacity are preferred for light-duty applications, while fifth wheels with higher load carrying capacity are preferred for heavy-duty applications. In terms of number of pin, the global fifth wheel market can be divided into two segments. Fifth wheel coupling with two kingpins is preferred for heavy-duty applications. Fifth wheel couplings with two kingpins ensure safety of the goods or commodity being transported. Therefore, these are widely employed while transporting extremely heavy loads such as earthmoving equipment and heavy machinery.

In terms of sales channel, the global fifth wheel coupling market can be split into two segments. OEM is a leading segment of the market, as OEM-provided fifth wheel couplings are widely preferred by commercial vehicle users owing to their rigidity and reliability.

The global fifth wheel coupling market can be segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is home to significant construction, mining, and agricultural industries and hence, the region witnesses a significant demand for fifth wheel couplings. The region has huge number of light-, medium-, and heavy-duty vehicles; therefore, North America holds a prominent share of the global fifth wheel coupling market. Likewise, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa possess significant mining and construction industries that are expanding at a steady pace. Therefore, these nations are likely to witness surged demand for fifth wheel couplings during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global fifth wheel coupling market include SAF-HOLLAND S.A., JOST-Werke Deutschland GmbH, SOHSHIN Co.,Ltd., Tulga Fifth Wheel Co., Trailcon Oy, Fontaine Fifth Wheel, RSB Group, ATP Exodus, Tidd Ross Todd Ltd, ACCL, and Konecranes.

