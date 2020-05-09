Enterprise Web Filtering Market to Rear Excessive Growth During 2018 – 2026

An enterprise web filtering solution is aimed to curb or check the content accessed by a viewer delivered over the internet via the web browser. These solutions are designed to enhance the security, prevent objectionable actions, and improve productivity within an organization. It prevents internet users from visiting the websites on which malware, ransomware, or any other type of web related threat is present. Enterprise web filtering software is one of the effective ways of preventing threat from phishing. It blocks access to malicious websites which can affect the operations of the entire organization, resulting in loss of revenues. Also, a web filtering solution is used to control the web content that can be accessed by employees. Organizations are using web filtering solutions to prevent employees from accessing certain websites pertaining to gambling, dating, and gaming. Prevention of access to these websites helps in improving productivity of employees. Also, enterprises use web filtering solutions to block access to websites which need a lot of bandwidth including video streaming websites such as Netflix and Youtube.

The main drivers helping in the growth of the global enterprise web filtering market include growing demand to meet the stringent government regulations and policies, increasing number of malware attacks, and rising sophistication of the web attacks. Also, organizations increasing their control over employees especially due to growing demand for BYOD Â is expected to drive the adoption of web filtering solutions even further globally. One of the major restraints affecting the growth of the global enterprise web filtering market is the increasing competition among integrated unified threat management solution providers. However, the continuous shift within enterprises from the traditional on premise solutions to cloud based solutions is creating significant revenue opportunities for vendors in the market. Growth in cloud based web filtering solutions is due to its lower cost, greater labor efficiencies, and flexibility, removing the concerns of cost of ownership and better scalability. Â Moreover cloud based solutions allows customers not only to choose their best fit enterprise web filtering solution but also allowing them to start or stop their service at their own will.

The global enterprise web filtering market can be categorized based on solution, filtering type, deployment mode, organization size, end-use industry, and region. In terms of solution, the enterprise web filtering market can be classified into software and services. The services segment can again be categorized into managed services, consulting services, support services, and others. In terms of filtering type, the enterprise web filtering market can be classified into DNS (Domain Name System) filtering, URL (Uniform Resource Locator) filtering, keyword filtering, file type filtering Â and others. Based on deployment mode, the enterprise web filtering market can be categorized into on premise and cloud based solutions. Based on organization size, the enterprise web filtering market is categorized into small and medium sized enterprises Â and large enterprises. In terms of end use industry, the global enterprise web filtering market can be categorized into government, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), manufacturing, Â IT and telecom, education, healthcare, retail Â and others. On the basis of geography, the enterprise web filtering market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Get Sample Copy of this report at https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/8105?source=atm

The major players in the global enterprise web filtering market are Cisco Systems, Inc., Symantec Corporation, McAfee, Inc., Sophos Group plc, Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Fortinet, Raytheon Company, Trend Micro Inc., Zscaler, Barracuda Networks, Inc., Censornet Ltd. and Netskope, Inc. among others. These companies are investing considerably in R&D so as to incorporate new technologies in their solutions and develop new products to increase market share in the global enterprise web filtering market. Also, these major vendors are establishing partnerships with local players in order to expand their presence and market share in regional markets.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on: Market segments and sub-segments Market trends and dynamics Supply and demand Market size Current trends/opportunities/challenges Competitive landscape Technological breakthroughs Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers: North America (U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

Get Discount of this report at https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/checkdiscount/8105?source=atm

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industryÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report: A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market Important changes in market dynamics Market segmentation up to the second or third level Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Market shares and strategies of key players Emerging niche segments and regional markets An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market Â Â

Note: Â Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMRÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

Â

Â

Enquiry before buying at https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/enquiryBuy/8105?source=atm