Elastomeric Sealants Market Estimated to Flourish at by 2018 – 2026

Elastomeric Sealants Market: Introduction

Elastomeric sealants are bonding materials used for sealing, finishing, and protecting surfaces. Elastomeric sealants can be applied on various surfaces such as stone, concrete, floor, driveways, and other polymers. Elastomeric sealants can be employed in households to seal windows and doors, showers and tubs, and sinks and toilets. Also, elastomeric sealants are used to seal the roof surface and create a waterproof barrier. Elastomeric sealants are used for various applications in several end-use industries such as construction, automotive & transportation, electronics, woodworking, aerospace & defense, and marine. Elastomeric sealants are durable and easy to handle, due to their elastic texture.

Elastomeric Sealants Market: Segmentation Overview

Based on end-use industry, the elastomeric sealants market has been classified into construction, automotive & transportation, electronics, furniture & woodworks, aerospace & defense, marine, and others. The construction segment accounts for the leading market share, in terms of both value and volume. In the construction industry, elastomeric sealants are used in various applications such as cladding, marble works, parking areas, roads, and highways. Developing countries such as India, China, and Brazil are carrying out innovation in the construction sector. This is likely to fuel the global elastomeric sealants market during the forecast period. The automotive & transportation sector is also witnessing high demand for elastomeric sealants. Elastomeric sealants are employed in installation of windscreen frames and water shield sealing to protect the interior from moisture, shock vibration, corrosion, and thermal stress. Based on type, the elastomeric sealants market has been divided into polysulfide, polyurethane, polybutadiene, silicone, acrylic, silyl-modified polymer, and others. Elastomeric sealants are also utilized in solar and wind equipment.

Elastomeric Sealants Market: Overview

The rising demand in the construction industry is a major driver for the elastomeric sealants market. Increase in construction activities in developing countries, use of elastomeric sealants in solar and wind power equipment, and recovery of the construction sector in the U.S. have fueled the global elastomeric sealants market. Rising demand for PS (polysulfide) elastomeric sealants in the aerospace & defense industry and increasing concerns regarding use of eco-friendly construction sealants helping the market to grow over time. In the construction sector, elastomeric sealants are widely used due to their durability, flexibility, and adhesion. Strict regulations regarding environmental issues has led to increase in the consumption of solar and wind power equipment, thereby driving the elastomeric sealants market. In the construction industry, foam tapes are replacing elastomeric sealants. This factor is projected to restrain the market during the forecast period. Regulations regarding VOC content of elastomeric sealants is another restraint for the elastomeric sealants market. High growth of the automotive industry in developing countries and rise in the demand for bio-based and eco-friendly sealants offer growth opportunities to the elastomeric sealants market.

Elastomeric Sealants Market: Regional Outlook

Based on region, the global elastomeric sealants market has been divided into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to be the leading market for elastomeric sealants during the forecast period. Increasing infrastructure activities and growth of construction, automotive & transportation, and electronics industries in developing countries such as China and India are anticipated to boost the market in Asia Pacific in the near future. Europe is a hub for the automotive industry, wherein elastomeric sealants are used in various applications. North America holds a considerable share of the global market for elastomeric sealants, due to growth the aerospace & defense sector in the region. The market in Middle East & Africa to projected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period, due to demand from the building & construction sector in countries such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Elastomeric Sealants Â Market: Key Players

Key players in the global elastomeric sealants market are The Dow Chemical Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, 3M, H.B. Fuller Company, Â Arkema, Â Franklin International, Sika AG, Â RPM International Inc., Wacker Chemie AG, and Mapei.

