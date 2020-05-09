Digital Talent Acquisition Value Share, Supply Demand, share and Value Chain

The global Digital Talent Acquisition market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Digital Talent Acquisition market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Digital Talent Acquisition market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Each segment of the Digital Talent Acquisition market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

segmented as follows:

Global Digital Talent Acquisition (Opportunity Assessment) Market, by Skill/Certification

Data Management Data Analytics Big Data Master Data Management

Web Presentation User Interface Design App Development Web Development

AI Developers

Cloud Computing & Security

Global Digital Talent Acquisition (Opportunity Assessment) Market, by Training Type

Internal

External

Global Digital Talent Acquisition (Opportunity Assessment) Market, by Enterprise Size

Small Enterprises

Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Global Digital Talent Acquisition (Opportunity Assessment) Market, by End-user

Banking Retail Banking Wholesale/Corporate Banking Investment Banking Private Banking

Insurance Life & Pension Property & Casualty Health Reinsurance

Retail

IT & Telecom

Services Media Professional Services Real Estate/Facility Management Tourism

Government & Defense

Manufacturing Automotive & Discrete Manufacturing Process Manufacturing

Logistics

Global Digital Talent Acquisition (Opportunity Assessment) Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany U.K. France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



Each market player encompassed in the Digital Talent Acquisition market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics.

