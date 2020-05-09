Computed Tomography Market to Discern Steadfast Expansion During 2019-2028
The global Computed Tomography market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Computed Tomography market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Computed Tomography market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Computed Tomography market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Computed Tomography market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
The following manufacturers are covered:
GE Health Care
Siemens Health Care
Toshiba Medical System Corporation
Philips Health Care
Hitachi Medical Corp
Neusoft Medicals
Neurologica Company
…
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Low Slice CT Scanner
Medium Slice CT Scanner
High Slice CT Scanner
Segment by Application
Cardiovascular
Oncology
Neurovascular
Abdomen and Pelvic
Pulmonary Angiogram
Spinal
Musculoskeletal
Each market player encompassed in the Computed Tomography market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Computed Tomography market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
