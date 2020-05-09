Bioprocess Analyzers and Technology Market Expansion to be Persistent During 2018 – 2026

Bioprocess is defined as a technique that is used to produce biological materials such as genetic microbial strains and commercially useful chemicals through biological processes. Â Increase in interest in areas of life science such as pharmacology & toxicology, biotechnology, etc. for the development of advanced medicines and vaccines has created the need for advanced bioprocess technology. Bioprocess analyzers capture useful and timely insights of the bioprocess and make the right decisions for optimal manufacturing outcomes. The analyzers and technology enable high robustness and sensitivity, adapted to the unique demands of cell culture and fermentation processes. In recent years, multi-bioreactor systems have gained importance, these systems enable the user to perform multiple parallel fermentations to investigate the influence of various process parameters on the performance of cells. Second approach is the use of dynamic experiments, where process parameters are changed dynamically during a single experiment; the influence of the parameters on the cells at changing levels can be investigated during a single cultivation. Here, high measurement frequencies are important to properly resolve process events and the physiological response of the cells to the investigated process parameters in order to improve process understanding.

Development of integrated analyzers with multiple components and multiplexing modalities with high-throughput and increased sensitivity serves as a major opportunity for the growth of the global bioprocesses analyzers and technology market. The bioprocesses analyzers and technology market is witnessing steady demand for combination of process analysis and informatics from the modern medical industry into bioprocesses analyzers so as to incorporate various analysis technologies into a single platform. The year 2016 was characterized with such innovations by leading market players which has reduced turnover time for cell culture and fermentation processes, along with enhanced automation level, which has further fueled the demand for automated bioprocesses analyzers. The global bioprocesses analyzers and technology market is witnessing continuous innovations and expansion of product portfolio by the major as well as local manufacturers. Collaborations among major market players for technological advancement in processing numerous samples simultaneously with minimal manual intervention are likely to drive the growth of the global bioprocesses analyzers market during the forecast period. Growing need for therapeutic treatment and medicines is expected to boost the demand for bioprocess analyzers and technology in the pharmaceutical industry.

In terms of technology, the global bioprocess analyzers and technology market can be segmented into electrochemical, fluorescence, NIR spectroscopy, biochemical analyzers, mass spectrometry, and others. Based on application, the global market can be classified into monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins, biosimilars, and antibiotics. In terms of end-user, the global bioprocess analyzers and technology market can be categorized into pharmaceutical companies, contract manufacturing organizations, contract research organizations, food & beverage industry, and academic & research institutes. Â

Geographically, the global bioprocess analyzers and technology market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to account for the leading market share during the forecast period. The bioprocess analyzers and technology market in the region is expected to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period. Emergence of the biopharmaceutical industry, technological advancements, presence of key companies, and contribution of small market players are likely to propel the analyzers and technology market in North America during the forecast period. Europe is estimated to hold significant share of the market owing to increase in production of biopharmaceutical products in Western Europe, particularly in Germany, France, and the U.K. Asia Pacific bioprocess analyzers and technology market is projected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, owing to rise in production of biosimilars, antibiotics, and vaccines, and technological advancements in Asia Pacific. High price, lack of skilled professionals, and underdeveloped biopharmaceutical infrastructure are anticipated to restrain the growth of the bioprocess analyzers and technology market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa during the forecast period.

Key companies in the global bioprocess analyzers and technology market are Roche Diagnostics International Ltd., Nova Biomedical, Optocell GmbH & Co. KG, YSI, Inc., Randox Laboratories Ltd., Sartorious AG, Polestar Technologies, Fluorometrics Instruments, LLC, PreSens Precision Sensing GmbH, FOSS, Shimadzu Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Groton Biosystems, LLC, and Guava Technologies, among others.

