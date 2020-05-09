Automotive Secondary Wiring Harness Market Business Opportunities, Survey, Growth Analysis And Industry Outlook 2018 – 2026

A secondary wiring harness used in a vehicle is a set of wires that connect different electrical and electronic devices directly with the primary wiring, without further modification or attachment of connectors. The secondary wiring harness comprises wires and connectors in order to achieve direct connections between primary wiring and the electronic and electrical components.

Rise in adoption of electric vehicles is primarily driving the global automotive secondary wiring harness market. Governments of several nations have enacted regulations to install several electronic systems such Electronic Braking Systems (EBS), Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), and Electronic Stability Program (ESP) into vehicles, which in turn is propelling the demand for secondary wiring harness globally. Increased demand for electric vehicles is anticipated to propel the global automotive secondary wiring harness market at a rapid pace. Increase in demand for vehicle comfort and safety accessories are likely to offer lucrative opportunities for the global automotive secondary wiring harness market. Secondary wiring harness provides ease of use and a well-organized flow of electric supply from primary wiring harness to the electronic and electrical components.

A primary restraint of the global automotive secondary wiring harness market is advanced technologies such as wireless technology and printed circuit board technologies. These advanced technologies are witnessing a surge in adoption in the automotive industry, which is likely to hamper the global automotive secondary wiring harness market during the forecast period.

The global automotive secondary wiring harness market can be segmented based on application, sales channel, electric vehicle type, vehicle type, and region. In terms of application, the global secondary wiring harness market for automotive can be divided into six segments. The cabin segment of the market comprises secondary wiring for interior lightings, infotainment systems, and add-on accessories. Therefore, the segment accounted for a major share of the global automotive wiring harness market. Demand for advanced safety features, such as airbags, anti-lock braking system, electronic stability control system, and advanced driver assistance systems, is increasing, which in turn is expected to boost the demand for automotive secondary wiring harness.

Based on sales channel, the global automotive secondary wiring harness market can be segmented into two segments. The OEM segment accounts for a major share of the market, in terms of revenue, as several secondary wirings, such as engine and electronic control systems and advanced safety features, are OE fitted.

In terms of vehicle type, the global automotive secondary wiring harness market can be segregated into two segments. Passenger vehicles witness a higher rate of adoption of safety features, as well as features for vehicle comfort and entertainment accessories. Consequently, the segment is leading the market. Increased demand for advanced driver assistance system and rise in adoption of electric vehicles are likely to offer numerous opportunities for the global automotive secondary wiring harness market. In terms of electric vehicle type, the global automotive secondary wiring harness market can classified into three segments. The battery electric vehicle segment is anticipated to expand at a significant pace, as the demand for battery electric vehicles is increasing exponentially.

In terms of geography, the global automotive secondary wiring harness market can be segmented into five prominent regions. Asia Pacific accounts for a significant number of vehicles and hence, the region accounts for a significant share of the global market, in terms of revenue. Advanced driver assistance systems and vehicle comfort technologies witnessed an increase in demand in Europe, which in turn is anticipated to boost the demand for secondary wiring harness during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global automotive secondary wiring harness market include Fujikura Ltd., Samvardhana Motherson Group, Epec, Â LLC., Assembly Solutions Ltd, Spark Minda, Miracle Electronics Devices Pvt Ltd., Harness Techniques (I) Pvt. Ltd., YAZAKI Corporation, SASMOS, Sumitomo Electric Wiring Systems, Continental AG, Aptiv, Aeromotive, and Robert Bosch GmbH.

