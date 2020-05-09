Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market to Discern Steadfast Expansion During 2018 – 2026

An automated liquid handler is a type of pipetting robots framework which is designed to transfer liquids to final products. It is used in the automation of chemical and biochemical laboratories. An automated liquid handling system is employed to dispense a selected quantity of reagents or liquids to a specific container. The use of an automated liquid handling systems reduces time for processing and increases accuracy. It plays a very active role in genomic and proteomic research, liquid extraction, nucleic acid purification, etc.

Based on product, the global automated liquid handling systems market can be segmented into standalone systems, multi-instrument systems, and others. The multi-instrument systems segment is expected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, as these systems are capable of sampling, mixing, and combining liquid samples automatically, through different channels, at the same time. Based on modality, the automated liquid handling systems market cab be segmented into disposable tips and fixed tips. The disposable tips segment is likely to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period, owing to less chances of contamination during the testing and lower prices of disposable tips compared to fixed tips. Based on end-user, the global automated liquid handling systems market can be segmented into biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies, research organizations, and others. The biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies segment is likely to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period, due to increasing focus on research and development of new drugs.

Automated liquid handling systems satisfy the increased demand, technical necessities, and budgets for general liquid handling systems in modern laboratories. Technological advancements, rising demand for decreasing the contamination of samples, and increasing accuracy in bioassays are some of the factors that drive the global automated liquid handling systems market. Technological advancements in automated liquid handling systems decrease the burden on researchers from earlier complexity of system. All these factors promote robust growth of the automated liquid handling systems market. However, manufacturing defects in systems and lack of skilled technicians are projected to hamper the market during the forecast period.

In terms of region, the global automated liquid handling systems market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global market. It is projected to account for a significant share of the global market during the forecast period, due to increase in the number of life science projects in the region. Moreover, increasing research and development of new drugs in short time is augmenting the demand for automated liquid handling systems in North America. In Europe, the U.K. and Germany are the top countries, in terms of adoption of automated liquid handling systems, due to increase in investments in pharmaceutical companies and clinical laboratories. Growing number of hospitals and research institutes and rising adoption of advanced devices for testing by health care systems in the region are likely to fuel the market in Asia Pacific from 2018 to 2026. Increasing demand for accurate testing, rising investments in research and development, and favorable health care infrastructure in Middle East & Africa are likely to augment the market in the region during the forecast period.

Major players operating in the global automated liquid handling systems market are Agilent Technologies, Hamilton Company, Mettler-Toledo International Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Hudson Robotics, Inc., and Tecon Group.

The report provides the following information: Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market's trajectory Market segments based on products, technology, and applications Prospects of each segment Overall current and possible future size of the market Growth pace of the market Competitive landscape and key players' strategies

