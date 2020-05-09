Adhesive Market Estimated to Soar Higher During 2019-2027

In this report, the global Adhesive market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2019 to 2025.

The Adhesive market report firstly introduced the basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the Adhesive market report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

The major players profiled in this Adhesive market report include:

Market: Competitive Landscape

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global adhesive market. Key players in the adhesive market include Pidilite Industries Limited, Henkel AG & Company KGaA, 3M Company, H.B Fuller India Adhesive Pvt. Ltd., BASF SE, The Dow Chemicals Company, and Bostik. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, recent developments, and SWOT analysis.

The report segments the global adhesive market as follows:

Adhesive Market: Type Analysis

Water Based

Solvent Based

Hot Melt

Others

Adhesive Market: Product Analysis

Polyurethane

Acrylic

Poly Vinyl Acetate (PVA)

Polyester

Rubber

Epoxy

EVA

Others

Adhesive Market: Application Analysis

Packaging Flexible Rigid

Construction

Automobile

Footwear & Leather

Consumer

Other

Adhesive Market: Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Canada

Europe France U.K. Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA



