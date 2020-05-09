12G (Standard) Solutions Market to Reap Excessive Revenues by 2018 – 2026

12G (Standard) is a standardized digital video interface, designed to support videos having larger frame rates, higher resolution, and color accuracy. It has the capability to transfer roughly 12 gigs per second. 12G Serial Digital Interface (SDI) enables handling of deep color 4K/Ultra HD signals and high frame rate over a single cable, including up to 100/120 frame per second (fps). It is majorly used in broadcasting studios, live events, live and on set venues in order to reduce cable complexity, and troubleshooting the glitches. Furthermore, with the help of 12G-SDI, videos can be easily transformed from an analog 6 MHz bandwidth signal to a 12 Gbps digital data stream.

Presently, key vendors are focused on R&D activities, with an aim to offer highly advanced, integrated, and powerful technologies and solutions. For instance, in 2016, Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS), a broadcasting company based in South Korea, introduced its recent 12G-SDI infrastructure-enabled mobile production truck, which has the capability to support ultra-high-definition (UHD) production.

The global 12G (standard) solutions market is driven by rise in demand for 12G Serial Digital Interface (SDI) among mobile production companies in order to simplify their onsite production activities. Additionally, increase in demand for Ultra High Definition (UHD) content production and its effective transmission are anticipated to boost the demand for 12G (standard) solutions across the world. Rise in need for advanced and efficient video solutions among television broadcasting companies is another factor accelerating the demand for the global 12G (standard) solutions market. Continuous development in the media and broadcast industry is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the 12G (standard) solutions market during the forecast period. In addition, growing transition from analog to digital transmission is also driving the growth of the 12G (standard) solutions market across the globe. However, high cost associated with the deployment of 12G (standard) solution is a crucial factor hampering the growth of the global 12G (standard) solutions market. Furthermore, rapid changes in the broadcasting technology market and changing consumer behavior are the other key factors restraining the growth of the 12G (standard) solutions globally.

Get Sample Copy of this report at https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/8137?source=atm

The global 12G (standard) solutions market can be segmented based on application, distribution channel, industry, and region. Based on application, the global 12G (standard) solutions market can be bifurcated into stadiums and venues, digital buildings, live events, and broadcasting studios. On the basis of distribution channel, the market can be categorized into direct and in-direct distribution channels. In terms of industry, the market can be classified into hospitality, media and entertainment, healthcare, education, and others.

In terms of region, the global 12G (standard) solutions market can be segmented into Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, South America, and Asia Pacific. The 12G (standard) solutions market in North America is estimated to expand at a substantial growth rate during the forecast period. This is primarily due to the rise in demand for high definition video content among consumers in the region. Therefore, broadcasters are focusing on improving their services in terms of content quality and converging of production and distribution of content. In order to achieve this, certain advanced technologies are being implemented by broadcasters. Asia Pacific is anticipated to present significant opportunities to the 12G (standard) solutions market in the near future. Demand for 12G (standard) solutions in the region is primarily generated from countries, such as, India, China, and Japan.

Major players operating in the global 12G (standard) solutions market include Blackmagic Design Pty. Ltd., Belden Inc., OPTCORE, Extron Electronics, AJA Video Systems, Inc., Semtech Corporation, Altera Corporation, and Xilinx, Inc.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

Get Discount of this report at https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/checkdiscount/8137?source=atm

The study is a source of reliable data on: Market segments and sub-segments Market trends and dynamics Supply and demand Market size Current trends/opportunities/challenges Competitive landscape Technological breakthroughs Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers: North America (U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industryÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report: A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market Important changes in market dynamics Market segmentation up to the second or third level Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Market shares and strategies of key players Emerging niche segments and regional markets An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market Â Â

Note: Â Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMRÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

Enquiry before buying at https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/enquiryBuy/8137?source=atm