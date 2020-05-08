Web Analytics Tools Market Demands and Growth Prediction2017 – 2025

Web Analytics Tools Market: Overview

Web analytics tools measures, assess and reports web data for purposes of understanding and optimizing usage of web. This tools studies the impact of a website on the users. Web analytics is a process of measuring internet traffic and can be used as a tool for business and market research. It helps firms to analyze and improve the effectiveness of a website. Web analytics tools helps enterprises to measure the results of broadcast advertising campaigns. It helps to estimate change in traffic on a website after the introduction of a new advertising campaign.

Various analytics platforms and software such as Google Analytics 360, adobe analytics, Webtrends Analytics, gives information about the number of visitors on a website and the number of page views. The software helps in measuring traffic and popularity trends which is useful for market research. This helps in customer relationship management (CRM) as it provides ability to track and measure userÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢s visit on particular websites. Analytics of websites helps in understanding the behavior of users visiting the website. It helps companies to attract or retain visitors, goods or services and to increase their revenue. Key functionalities of this tools involves collection of data, processing of data into information, developing key performance indicators and formulating online strategy. The analytic can be done either on-site or off-site. Web analytics tools uses cookies to identify visiting pattern of users on websites.

Web Analytics Tools Market: Drivers and Restraints

The vendors in web analytics tools market are persistently concentrating on delivering widespread quality solutions such as search engine tracking and ranking and others. These solutions provide enterprise level analytics such as website visitor traffic mapping, customer purchasing behavior analysis, ad campaign management and others. This evaluated information helps enterprises to structure their business plans more effectively which enhances their online revenue generation.

There is increasing need of multi-channel marketing and rapid increase in cloud adoption which is helping in the growth of web analytics tools market. The enterprises utilizes such tools to maintain their position in the market. Due to constant rise in e- commerce sector there is increase in use of web analytics tool to analyze the userÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢s preferences regarding different products. Factors such as increasing shift to data driven businesses, constant growth in e-commerce sector and marketing mechanization are expected to drive the web analytics tools market during the forecast period.

There are few open source vendors which use third party cookies. These cookies are sent from vendorÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢s domain, not from website being browsed by users. There may be some private networks that prevent site data to go to third parties. It will hinder the process of analyzing and tracking the userÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢s visit on websites. Thus, factors such as data privacy and regulations and compliance, open source vendors and lack of qualified experts are expected to restrain the web analytics tools market during the forecast period.

Web Analytics Tools Market: Key Segments

Web analytics tools market can be segmented on the basis of solution, service, deployment type and application and geography. On the basis of solution, the web analytics tools market is segmented into search engine tracking & ranking, heat map analytics, marketing automation, behavior-based targeting and others. Â On the basis of service, the web analytics tools market is segmented into professional services and support and maintenance. On the basis of industry vertical, web analytics tools market is segmented into transportation and logistics, government and utilities, construction, education, healthcare and media and entertainment and others On the basis of deployment type, the market is segmented into on-demand and on premise. On the basis of application, the web analytics tools market is segmented into social media management, targeting & behavioral analysis, display advertising optimization, performance monitoring and others.

Web Analytics Tools Market: Key Players

Key players for Web Analytics Tools market are Google Analytics, Omniture Inc., Webtrends Corp., Yahoo Analytics, IBM, SAS Institute, Adobe Systems, Microstrategy, Tableau Software Splunk, Teradata Corporation, UserReplay, and ClickTale

