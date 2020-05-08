Synthetic Monitoring Market to Record Ascending Growth by 2017 – 2025

The growing use of advanced technologies has pushed growth for various types of services for smooth operational work. Synthetic monitoring technique is one such means that is widely integrated in various organizations. Synthetic monitoring helps in reducing the cost and optimizes various operations. Synthetic monitoring improves end user experience by helping to quantify the business of commercial clients and proactively detecting application performance issues. It also improves real-time monitoring-as-a-service to their commercial clients that helps in web management and associated application performance. Â

Moreover, rising focus on enhancing customer experience management and high demand for data-driven decision-making and predictive analysis has further augmented growth in the global synthetic monitoring market. Areas such as lack of expertise and limited pro-active and real-time application visibility need to be addressed for the better growth of the market. Incorrect alerts and false positives can challenge growth in this market. Â

Growing emphasis on various micro services that includes SLA parameters evaluation, better application development, and importance of DevOps are further augmenting growth in the global synthetic monitoring market. Moreover, leading players are also making conscious efforts to expand growth in this market. Some of the recent developments in the global synthetic monitoring market include: Â Recently, Qumram was acquired by Dynatrace LLC. In this acquisition, the company offered improved session replay technology that will be used web and mobile applications. Acquisition was carried out in 2017 for an undisclosed account. Â AppDynamics and New Relic, Inc. upgraded their APM tools with monitoring alerts coordinated with IT automation tools, and display kubernetes time series data. Â

Synthetic monitoring which is also referred to as proactive monitoring or active monitoring is a website monitoring process which is a done with the help of web browser scripted recordings or web browser emulation or web transactions. The paths or behavioral scripts are created to simulate a path or action that the end user would take in site. These paths or behavioral scripts are monitored on regular basis for enhanced performance in terms of availability, functionality and the time taken for responding. There is growing importance for synthetic monitoring as it provides better IT/Operations and enables webmaster professional to determine and indentify various quires and malfunctioning. This helps in determining whether web application or website is experiencing a downtime or slows before the problem actually affects the customer or end-users. The synthetic monitoring does not actually require any web traffic so it provides companies to test web applications 24*7. The synthetic monitoring system also provides testing of new applications before the application is launched the end users. This complements well with the passive monitoring system as it provides visibility on application health during peak hours when the transaction volume is low. The synthetic monitoring provides deeper visibility in the end to end performance when it is used traditional APM tools. Synthetic monitoring provides simulation of typical navigation through website or end use behavior.

Some key drivers for the synthetic monitoring market include management and pro active monitoring is becoming a necessity for complex applications, various micro services providing better application development, SLA parameters evaluation, importance of DevOps. Incorrect alerts and false positives is a factor which is predicated to restrain the synthetic monitoring market growth over the next few years. Lack of expertise and skill set, monitoring on emulators and lack of real time application, pro active and visibility are some of the key challenges faced by the players operating in the synthetic monitoring market. Some of the key opportunity which is predicted drive the synthetic monitoring market over the near future includes predictive analytics, data driven decision making, customer experience management and advancement in software defined age and application delivery.

The synthetic monitoring market by service has been segmented into professional services and managed services. The synthetic monitoring market by professional service type has been segmented into implementation services, business consulting services and training and support services. The market by organization size has been segmented into large enterprises, medium and small enterprises. The market by deployment type has been segmented into on premises and hosted. The synthetic monitoring market by end use industry has been segmented into banking and finance, government sector, defense and surveillance, telecommunication, IT, retail sector, telecommunication, entertainment and media, automotive industry and others.

The synthetic monitoring market by geography could be broadly segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America led the synthetic monitoring system market and is also expected to hold the largest share in the market over the next few years in terms of revenue. The rising demand for synthetic monitoring system in North America is attributed to rise in adoption of emerging technologies which include cloud computing and DevOps, BYOD (bring your own device), software as a service (SaaS) based application. Thus creating demand for synthetic monitoring system with latest features like real time analysis, log management and advance analytics. Asia Pacific is predicted growth at the fastest rate over the next few years. Europe followed North America in the synthetic monitoring market in terms of revenue.

Some of the key players who are operating in the synthetic monitoring market include BMC Software Inc. (U.S.), CA Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Dell Technologies (U.S.), Inc., International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation (U.S.), Dynatrace Software company (U.S.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Appdynamics Inc. (U.S.), Riverbed Technology (U.S.), New Relic, Inc. (U.S.) and Splunk, Inc. (U.S.) among others.

