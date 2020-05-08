Stakeholders Eye Untapped Opportunities in Asia-Pacific to Expand their Footprint in the Palm Kernel Oil and Coconut Oil Based Natural Fatty Acids Market 2015 – 2023

Transparency Market Research, in its latest market intelligence study, finds that the global Palm Kernel Oil and Coconut Oil Based Natural Fatty Acids market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029. In terms of product type, segment holds the largest share, while segment 1 and segment 2 hold significant share in terms of end use.

the report provides detailed insights into the terrestrial laser scanning business globally. There are currently numerous drivers of the market. One of the most prominent drivers is the need to improve project efficiency and increasing awareness to enhance safety in industrial, residential, and commercial buildings. Market attractiveness analysis was carried out for the terrestrial laser scanning market on the basis of geography. Market attractiveness was estimated on the basis of common parameters that directly impact the market in different regions.

The terrestrial laser scanning market was segmented on the basis of laser type (diode, fiber, and solid-state), technology (phase-shift, pulse-based, and optical triangulation), and application (oil & gas industry, construction & fabrication industry, manufacturing industry, building information modeling, agriculture industry, and others). The configuration of terrestrial laser scanning system is different for different applications, depending on the surface and sub-surface components. The ESP market was analyzed across four geographies: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World (Middle East, South America, and Africa). Regional data has been provided for each sub-segment of the terrestrial laser scanning market. Key players in the terrestrial laser scanning market include Trimble Navigation Limited, Blom ASA, Fugro N.V., Faro Technologies, Inc., Maptek Pty Limited, Leica Geosystems HDS, LLC, and Ametek, Inc. The report provides an overview of these companies, followed by financial details, business strategies, and recent developments.

Terrestrial Laser Scanning Market: By Laser Type

Diode Laser

Fiber Laser

Solid-state Laser

Terrestrial Laser Scanning Market: By Technology

Phase-shift Scanner

Pulse-based Scanner

Optical Triangulation

Terrestrial Laser Scanning Market: By Application

Oil & Gas Industry

Construction & Fabrication Industry

Manufacturing Industry

Building Information Modeling

Agriculture Industry

Others

Terrestrial Laser Scanning Market: By Region

North America U.S. Rest of North America



Europe Germany U.K. Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific China Japan Rest of Asia Pacific



Rest of the World

