Ready To Use Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) Market Global Industry Analysis, size, share and Forecast 2019-2023

MDI is mostly used to manufacture rigid polyurethane foams which are widely used as insulators in construction, consumer appliances, industrial applications, packaging and other applications.

In the Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size.

Global Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) market report on the basis of market players

The report examines each Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate.

MDI is mostly used to manufacture rigid polyurethane foams which are widely used as insulators in construction, consumer appliances, industrial applications, packaging and other applications. It is also used in non-foam applications such as elastomers, paints & coating, and adhesives & sealants.

The global MDI market revenue is expected to reach USD 16 billion in 2016 with an estimated CAGR of 6.1% from 2011 to 2016 primarily due to strong sales growth in rigid foams. Positive volume growth is expected in the global MDI industry at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2011 to 2016 due to the rise in demand from developing economies such as India and China in Asia Pacific.

Rigid foams are the largest application segment of MDI which accounted for 56.1% of the global MDI industry revenue in 2011.The segment is expected to grow with CAGR of 6.2% during 2011 – 2016.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing regional market, which is expected to reach USD 6 billion in 2016 with a CAGR of 8.0% during 2011 – 2016. The Asia Pacific MDI market is expected to have a volume share of 39.5% of the global MDI industry in 2016.

Continuous rise in MDI bulk price is observed since January 2009 on account of rise in feedstock (benzene) costs and rise in crude oil prices.

The global MDI industry is primarily categorized on the basis of raw material used and volume and pricing trends. This report categorizes the MDI industry into four geographic regions namely: North America, Europe, Asia -Pacific and rest of the world (RoW).

Raw Materials

Crude Oil

Propylene

Aniline

Benzene

Applications

MDI Product Market Application

Rigid Foam

Flexible Foam

Paints & Coatings

Adhesive & Sealants

Elastomers & binders

Countries Covered

Brazil

China

Germany

India

Italy

Japan

U.S.

United Kingdom

The Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) market report answers the following queries:

Why the demand for segment increasing in region? At what rate the Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) market is growing? What factors drive the growth of the global Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) market? Which market players currently dominate the global Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) market? What is the consumption trend of the Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) in region?

The Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) market report provides the below-mentioned information:

Breakdown data at the regional level as well as revenue and growth of the Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) in these regions.

Distribution channels, and consumption patterns, of the global Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) market.

Scrutinized data of the Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) on the basis of country, including market share and revenue of the important countries.

Critical analysis of every Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) market player, such as, collaborations, acquisitions, and product launches.

Trends influencing the Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) market growth, including ecological preservation, regulatory norms and R&D developments.

Research Methodology of Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) Market Report

The global Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) market.