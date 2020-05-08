Premise Cable Market CAGR, Key Players, Cable Type, Industry Vertical and Regions Till 2027
The premise cables are networking cables used for data transmission within a short distance. Premise cables can be used for inter-building or intra-building operations in telecommunication closets, entrance facilities, or server rooms. Different types of copper cables and fiber optic cables are used as premise cables for various enterprises, workplaces, and other organizations.
The premise cable market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as the surge in the number of internet users coupled with significant growth in demand for data in developing countries. Moreover, easy installation and connection and improvement in cable technology further fuel the growth of the premise cable market. However, the negative impact of the internet of things (IoT) hampers the growth of the premise cable market. Nonetheless, the premise cable market is likely to showcase growth opportunities owing to demands for high-speed connectivity systems during the forecast period.
The global premise cable market is segmented on the basis of cable category and industry vertical. Based on cable category, the market is segmented as fiber-optic cable and copper cable. On the basis of the industry vertical, the market is segmented as media & telecommunication, IT & network security, enterprises, and others.
The report also includes the profiles of key premise cable companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.
- Anixter Inc.
- Belden Inc.
- Corning Incorporated
- HellermannTyton GmbH
- Hitachi, Ltd.
- Nexans S.A.
- Prysmian Group
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens AG
- Siemon
The report analyzes factors affecting premise cable market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the premise cable market in these regions.
