Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM) Market Trends, Business Growth, Leading Players and Forecast 2027

The Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor or PMSM, is an AC synchronous motor wherein permanent magnets are used for field excitation. It has a sinusoidal back EMF waveform. Permanent magnets can help the PMSM to generate torque at zero speed. The density of these motors is higher than those of induction motors with the same ratings. These motors are widely used in industrial automation such as robotics, traction, or aerospace.

The permanent magnet synchronous motor market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to increasing demands from industrial and agricultural sectors coupled with the growing emergence of green vehicles. Also, several benefits of PMSM such as high-efficiency of PMSM and reduced power consumption, further drive the growth of permanent magnet synchronous motor market. However, scarcity of rare earth magnets may limit the growth of the permanent magnet synchronous motor market. On the other hand, expanding oil and gas industries are likely to showcase positive growth opportunity for the permanent magnet synchronous motor market during the forecast period.

The global permanent magnet synchronous motor market is segmented on the basis of voltage range and industry vertical. Based on voltage range, the market is segmented as up to 9V, 10V-20V, 21V-30V, 31V-40V, 41V-60V, 60V and above. On the basis of the industry vertical, the market is segmented as automotive, aerospace & defense, healthcare, electrical & electronics, and others.

The report also includes the profiles of key permanent magnet synchronous motor companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

ABB

Bosch Rexroth AG

General Electric

Hitachi, Ltd

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

Leonardo DRS

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Nidec Motor Corporation

Siemens AG

Toshiba International Corporation

The report analyzes factors affecting permanent magnet synchronous motor market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the permanent magnet synchronous motor market in these regions.

