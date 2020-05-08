Opportunities galore, Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification (LAMP) to witness exemplar growth until end of forecast period2018 – 2028

Global Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification (LAMP) Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification (LAMP) industry.

The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification (LAMP) as well as some small players.

Notable Developments

Over the past few years, the loop-mediated isothermal amplification (LAMP) market has benefitted from a growing body of research that seeks to expand its use in new clinical areas for detecting infections. A team of researchers from the University of Queensland (UQ) and QUT have collaborated on developing and validating a LAMP test for preventing disease caused to koalas by chlamydia. Chlamydia infection can be fatal to the species if not treated in time. This has boosted the popularity of quick-turnaround diagnostic test, thereby underpinning the high potential in the LAMP market. The test was done previously by PCR. But its high cost and limitations in point-of-care settings made it impracticable. This opened opportunity for LAMP technique to show its potential.

Growing numbers of key players in the LAMP market are entering into collaborations with research institutes and distribution agreements to develop novel techniques. Additionally, they are expanding their product portfolio in various geographic regions. They are also unveiling products that can be used both for research and clinical applications. Some of the well-entrenched players in the LAMP market are QIAGEN N.V., Merck KGaA, HiberGene Diagnostics, Jena Bioscience GmbH, and Eiken Chemcial Co., Ltd.

Global Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification (LAMP) Market: Regional Assessment

The various regions in the LAMP market could be North America, Europe, Latin America, Middle East and Africa (MEA), Oceania, and Asia. Of these, North America have witnessed large strides in the uptake of LAMP in various diagnostic applications. Also, the regional market has been witnessed numerous new avenues owing to research and development activities by top players.

