Nutraceuticals to Hit a Market Value of US$ by 2015 – 2021

Overview

To provide this, analysts carried out a succinct analysis of demand drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats that are likely to influence the market over the forecast period. These market indicators serve valuable for market stakeholders for business planning, scope of expansion, financial modeling, investment proposition, and to understand competitive dynamics in the market over the forecast period.

The market research report also offers valuable insights into key business strategies employed by established players, along with impact of these strategies on future business landscape.

Segmentation

The D-dimer testing market has been extensively analyzed on the basis of testing methods, applications, and geography. Testing methods include point-of-care testing (POC) and laboratory testing. Laboratory testing has been further segmented into coagulation analyzers and clinical chemistry analyzers. Applications comprise deep vein thrombosis (DVT), pulmonary embolism (PE), disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC) and others. Each of the segments has been analyzed in detail for market trends, number of D-dimer tests, recent developments, outlook, and opportunities. The report provides current and future market size for each segment and sub-segment for the period from 2017 to 2025, in terms of revenue in USD million and number of tests in million, considering 2015 and 2016 as the base years. The compound annual growth rate (%CAGR) for each market segment has been provided for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025 along with the estimations of market size.

Geographically, the global D-dimer testing market has been classified into five major geographical regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. The regions have been further segmented by major countries. The current and future market sizes in terms of revenue (USD million) and number of tests (million) of these regional markets and their major countries have been provided in the report for the period from 2015 to 2025, with their growth rate (%) for the period from 2017 to 2025. The study also offers a list of recommendations and highlights of the market for new companies willing to enter the market and for existing companies to increase market shares, which is likely to help in the decision-making process.

The market overview section of the report demonstrates the market dynamics and market trends such as drivers, restraints, opportunities and key trends that influence the current and future status of the D-dimer industry. The report also covers market attractiveness analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis and key market share analysis in the market overview section, in order to give a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global D-dimer testing market.

The report concludes with the company profiles section that includes key information about the major players in the market. Key players profiled in this report include Abbott Laboratories, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Bio/Data Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Grifols, S.A., F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Helena Biosciences, Siemens Healthcare, Sysmex Corporation, and Thermo Fisher Scientific. Each of these players is profiled in the report considering parameters such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments.

The global D-dimer Testing Market is segmented as follows: