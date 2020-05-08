NAND Flash Memory Market Highlights, Expert Reviews 2019 to 2027
NAND flash memory is a type of a non-volatile storage technology that does not need the power to retain data. The increasing demand for low-cost high-density data storage is driving the growth of the NAND flash memory market. NAND flash memory provides various features such as scalable design, low power, and high density, which makes it an ideal choice for the multimedia devices like cameras, phone, tablets, and SSDs among other devices. The growing adoption of digital devices is expected to drive the growth of this NAND flash memory market.
Growing demand for storage, increasing focus towards cost reduction, and increasing adoption of smartphones are the significant factors that are expected to drive the growth of NAND flash memory market. The NAND flash memory market is expected to grow significantly in the APAC region owing to the increasing digitization and growing popularity of smartphones in the developing economies such as India, China, and South Korea.
The global NAND flash memory market is segmented on the basis of type, structure, and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as SLC (one-bit per cell), MLC (two-bit per cell), and TLC (three-bit per cell). On the basis of the structure the market is segmented as 2D structure and 3D structure. Based on the application the market is segmented into smartphones, SSD, memory cards, tablets, and others.
- Cypress Semiconductor Corporation.
- GigaDevice
- Intel Corporation
- Kingston Technology Europe Co LLP
- Micron Technology, Inc.
- SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD
- SK HYNIX SEMICONDUCTOR INC
- TOSHIBA CORPORATION
- Western Digital Corporation
- Winbond
The report analyzes factors affecting NAND flash memory market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the NAND flash memory market in these regions.
