Global Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Market 2020 Industry Size and Share Evolution to 2025 by Growth Insight, Product Demand, Scope, Key Development, Trends and Forecast Analysis

Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Market 2020 Research report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2025. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Industry with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness.

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

The report offers detailed coverage of Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.

Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Market Segment by Regions

Asia-Pacific: China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Oceania

Europe: Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland

North America: United States, Canada, Mexico

Middle East & Africa: GCC, North Africa, South Africa

South America: Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru

The key points of the Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Market report:

The report provides a basic overview of the Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2020-2025 market shares for each company.

Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export.

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report then estimates 2020-2025 market development trends of Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out.

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

Global Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture, and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis are also carried out. The Global Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives market development trends and marketing channels are analysed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

Table of Content

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Industry

Figure Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Industry Chain Structure

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

Table Upstream Segment of Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives

1.2.2 Downstream

Table Application Segment of Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives

Table Global Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

3 Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 O-xylene Catalytic Oxidation

Table Major Company List of O-xylene Catalytic Oxidation

3.1.2 Naphthalene Catalytic Oxidation

Table Major Company List of Naphthalene Catalytic Oxidation

3.2 Market Size

Table Global Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Figure Global Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Market 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

Figure Global Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

3.3 Market Forecast

Table Global Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in Volume

4 Major Companies List

4.1 BASF (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.1.1 BASF Profile

Table BASF Overview List

4.1.2 BASF Products & Services

4.1.3 BASF Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of BASF (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.2 ExxonMobil (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2.1 ExxonMobil Profile

Table ExxonMobil Overview List

4.2.2 ExxonMobil Products & Services

4.2.3 ExxonMobil Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of ExxonMobil (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.3 Aekyung (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3.1 Aekyung Profile

Table Aekyung Overview List

4.3.2 Aekyung Products & Services

4.3.3 Aekyung Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Aekyung (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.4 Thirumalai (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4.1 Thirumalai Profile

Table Thirumalai Overview List

4.4.2 Thirumalai Products & Services

4.4.3 Thirumalai Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Thirumalai (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.5 Stepan (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5.1 Stepan Profile

Table Stepan Overview List

4.5.2 Stepan Products & Services

4.5.3 Stepan Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Stepan (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.6 Koppers (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6.1 Koppers Profile

Table Koppers Overview List

4.6.2 Koppers Products & Services

4.6.3 Koppers Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Koppers (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.7 UPC Group (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7.1 UPC Group Profile

Table UPC Group Overview List

4.7.2 UPC Group Products & Services

4.7.3 UPC Group Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of UPC Group (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.8 Polynt (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8.1 Polynt Profile

Table Polynt Overview List

4.8.2 Polynt Products & Services

4.8.3 Polynt Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Polynt (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.9 Proviron (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9.1 Proviron Profile

Table Proviron Overview List

4.9.2 Proviron Products & Services

4.9.3 Proviron Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Proviron (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.10 Lanxess (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.10.1 Lanxess Profile

Table Lanxess Overview List

4.10.2 Lanxess Products & Services

4.10.3 Lanxess Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Lanxess (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.11 CEPSA (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.11.1 CEPSA Profile

Table CEPSA Overview List

4.11.2 CEPSA Products & Services

4.11.3 CEPSA Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of CEPSA (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.12 Uralkhimprom (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.12.1 Uralkhimprom Profile

Table Uralkhimprom Overview List

4.12.2 Uralkhimprom Products & Services

4.12.3 Uralkhimprom Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Uralkhimprom (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.13 IG Petrochemicals (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.13.1 IG Petrochemicals Profile

Table IG Petrochemicals Overview List

4.13.2 IG Petrochemicals Products & Services

4.13.3 IG Petrochemicals Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of IG Petrochemicals (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.14 Nan Ya Plastics (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.14.1 Nan Ya Plastics Profile

Table Nan Ya Plastics Overview List

4.14.2 Nan Ya Plastics Products & Services

4.14.3 Nan Ya Plastics Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Nan Ya Plastics (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.15 Deza (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.15.1 Deza Profile

Table Deza Overview List

4.15.2 Deza Products & Services

4.15.3 Deza Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Deza (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.16 Perstorp (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.16.1 Perstorp Profile

Table Perstorp Overview List

4.16.2 Perstorp Products & Services

4.16.3 Perstorp Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Perstorp (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.17 Shenghe (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.17.1 Shenghe Profile

Table Shenghe Overview List

4.17.2 Shenghe Products & Services

4.17.3 Shenghe Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Shenghe (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.18 Bluesail (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.18.1 Bluesail Profile

Table Bluesail Overview List

4.18.2 Bluesail Products & Services

4.18.3 Bluesail Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Bluesail (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.19 Henan Qing’an Chemical (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.19.1 Henan Qing’an Chemical Profile

Table Henan Qing’an Chemical Overview List

4.19.2 Henan Qing’an Chemical Products & Services

4.19.3 Henan Qing’an Chemical Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Henan Qing’an Chemical (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.20 HongXin Company (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.20.1 HongXin Company Profile

Table HongXin Company Overview List

4.20.2 HongXin Company Products & Services

4.20.3 HongXin Company Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of HongXin Company (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.21 Anhui Tongling Chemical (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.21.1 Anhui Tongling Chemical Profile

Table Anhui Tongling Chemical Overview List

4.21.2 Anhui Tongling Chemical Products & Services

4.21.3 Anhui Tongling Chemical Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Anhui Tongling Chemical (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.22 New Solar (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.22.1 New Solar Profile

Table New Solar Overview List

4.22.2 New Solar Products & Services

4.22.3 New Solar Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of New Solar (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.23 Jiangsu Sanmu Group (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.23.1 Jiangsu Sanmu Group Profile

Table Jiangsu Sanmu Group Overview List

4.23.2 Jiangsu Sanmu Group Products & Services

4.23.3 Jiangsu Sanmu Group Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Jiangsu Sanmu Group (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.24 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.24.1 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Profile

Table Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Overview List

4.24.2 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Products & Services

4.24.3 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Mitsubishi Gas Chemical (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

5 Market Competition

5.1 Company Competition

Table Global Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Figure Global Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Sales Revenue Share in 2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Sales Volume 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume

Table Global Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Sales Volume Share 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume

Figure Global Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Sales Volume Share in 2019, by Company, in Volume

5.2 Regional Market by Company

Figure North America Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Europe Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Market Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Asia-Pacific Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives MMarket Concentration, in 2019

Figure South America Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Middle East & Africa Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Market Concentration, in 2019

6 Demand by End Market

6.1 Demand Situation

6.1.1 Demand in Plasticizers

Figure Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Demand in Plasticizers, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Demand in Plasticizers, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.2 Demand in UPR

Figure Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Demand in UPR, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Demand in UPR, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.3 Demand in Alkyd Resins

Figure Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Demand in Alkyd Resins, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Demand in Alkyd Resins, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.4 Demand in Others

Figure Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Demand in Others, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Demand in Others, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

Table Regional Demand Comparison List

Table Major Application in Different Regions

6.3 Demand Forecast

Table Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Market Share in 2025, by Application, in USD Million

Table Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume

Table Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume

Table Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Market Share in 2025, by Application, in Volume

7 Region Operation

7.1 Regional Production

Table Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Production 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

7.2 Regional Market

Table Global Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Market 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

Table Global Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

7.3 by Region

7.3.1 North America

7.3.1.1 Overview

Figure North America Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure North America Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Table North America Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table North America Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.2.1 Overview

Figure Europe Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Europe Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Table Europe Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Europe Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.3.1 Overview

Figure Asia-Pacific Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Asia-Pacific Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

Table Asia-Pacific Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Asia-Pacific Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.4 South America

7.3.4.1 Overview

Figure South America Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure South America Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Table South America Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table South America Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7.3.5.1 Overview

Figure Middle East & Africa Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Middle East & Africa Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table Middle East & Africa Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Middle East & Africa Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.4 Regional Import & Export

7.5 Regional Forecast

Table Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million

Table Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in Volume

8 Marketing & Price

8.1 Price and Margin

8.1.1 Price Trends

8.1.2 Factors of Price Change

Table Price Factors List

8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis

8.2 Marketing Channel

Figure Marketing Channels Overview

9 Research Conclusion

