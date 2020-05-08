Global Artificial Grass Turf Market Research Report: CAGR Status, Industry Growth, Share, Trends, Demand, Key Players, Size, Regional Scope and Forecasts to 2025

The report offers detailed coverage of Artificial Grass Turf industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Artificial Grass Turf by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Artificial Grass Turf Market Segment by Regions

Asia-Pacific: China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Oceania

Europe: Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland

North America: United States, Canada, Mexico

Middle East & Africa: GCC, North Africa, South Africa

South America: Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru

The key points of the Artificial Grass Turf Market report:

The report provides a basic overview of the Artificial Grass Turf industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2020-2025 market shares for each company.

Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of Artificial Grass Turf industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export.

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report then estimates 2020-2025 market development trends of Artificial Grass Turf industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out.

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Artificial Grass Turf Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

Global Artificial Grass Turf Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture, and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis are also carried out. The Global Artificial Grass Turf market development trends and marketing channels are analysed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

Table of Content

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Artificial Grass Turf Industry

Figure Artificial Grass Turf Industry Chain Structure

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Artificial Grass Turf

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

Table Upstream Segment of Artificial Grass Turf

1.2.2 Downstream

Table Application Segment of Artificial Grass Turf

Table Global Artificial Grass Turf Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

3 Artificial Grass Turf Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 Tuft Grass > 10 and < 25 mm Type

Table Major Company List of Tuft Grass > 10 and < 25 mm Type

3.1.2 Tuft Grass < 10 mm Type

Table Major Company List of Tuft Grass < 10 mm Type

3.1.3 Tuft Grass > 25 mm Type

Table Major Company List of Tuft Grass > 25 mm Type

3.2 Market Size

Table Global Artificial Grass Turf Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Figure Global Artificial Grass Turf Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Artificial Grass Turf Market 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

Figure Global Artificial Grass Turf Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

3.3 Market Forecast

Table Global Artificial Grass Turf Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Artificial Grass Turf Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in Volume

4 Major Companies List

4.1 Ten Cate (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.1.1 Ten Cate Profile

Table Ten Cate Overview List

4.1.2 Ten Cate Products & Services

4.1.3 Ten Cate Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Ten Cate (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.2 Shaw Sports Turf (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2.1 Shaw Sports Turf Profile

Table Shaw Sports Turf Overview List

4.2.2 Shaw Sports Turf Products & Services

4.2.3 Shaw Sports Turf Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Shaw Sports Turf (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.3 FieldTurf ( Tarkett) (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3.1 FieldTurf ( Tarkett) Profile

Table FieldTurf ( Tarkett) Overview List

4.3.2 FieldTurf ( Tarkett) Products & Services

4.3.3 FieldTurf ( Tarkett) Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of FieldTurf ( Tarkett) (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.4 CoCreation Grass (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4.1 CoCreation Grass Profile

Table CoCreation Grass Overview List

4.4.2 CoCreation Grass Products & Services

4.4.3 CoCreation Grass Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of CoCreation Grass (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.5 Polytan GmbH (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5.1 Polytan GmbH Profile

Table Polytan GmbH Overview List

4.5.2 Polytan GmbH Products & Services

4.5.3 Polytan GmbH Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Polytan GmbH (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.6 Domo Sports Grass (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6.1 Domo Sports Grass Profile

Table Domo Sports Grass Overview List

4.6.2 Domo Sports Grass Products & Services

4.6.3 Domo Sports Grass Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Domo Sports Grass (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.7 ACT Global Sports (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7.1 ACT Global Sports Profile

Table ACT Global Sports Overview List

4.7.2 ACT Global Sports Products & Services

4.7.3 ACT Global Sports Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of ACT Global Sports (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.8 SIS Pitches (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8.1 SIS Pitches Profile

Table SIS Pitches Overview List

4.8.2 SIS Pitches Products & Services

4.8.3 SIS Pitches Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of SIS Pitches (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.9 Limonta Sport (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9.1 Limonta Sport Profile

Table Limonta Sport Overview List

4.9.2 Limonta Sport Products & Services

4.9.3 Limonta Sport Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Limonta Sport (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.10 Edel Grass B.V. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.10.1 Edel Grass B.V. Profile

Table Edel Grass B.V. Overview List

4.10.2 Edel Grass B.V. Products & Services

4.10.3 Edel Grass B.V. Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Edel Grass B.V. (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.11 Unisport-Saltex Oy (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.11.1 Unisport-Saltex Oy Profile

Table Unisport-Saltex Oy Overview List

4.11.2 Unisport-Saltex Oy Products & Services

4.11.3 Unisport-Saltex Oy Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Unisport-Saltex Oy (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.12 GreenVision / Mattex (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.12.1 GreenVision / Mattex Profile

Table GreenVision / Mattex Overview List

4.12.2 GreenVision / Mattex Products & Services

4.12.3 GreenVision / Mattex Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of GreenVision / Mattex (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.13 Mondo S.p.A. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.13.1 Mondo S.p.A. Profile

Table Mondo S.p.A. Overview List

4.13.2 Mondo S.p.A. Products & Services

4.13.3 Mondo S.p.A. Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Mondo S.p.A. (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.14 Juta (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.14.1 Juta Profile

Table Juta Overview List

4.14.2 Juta Products & Services

4.14.3 Juta Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Juta (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.15 Condor Grass (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.15.1 Condor Grass Profile

Table Condor Grass Overview List

4.15.2 Condor Grass Products & Services

4.15.3 Condor Grass Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Condor Grass (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.16 Nurteks (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.16.1 Nurteks Profile

Table Nurteks Overview List

4.16.2 Nurteks Products & Services

4.16.3 Nurteks Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Nurteks (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.17 Taishan (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.17.1 Taishan Profile

Table Taishan Overview List

4.17.2 Taishan Products & Services

4.17.3 Taishan Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Taishan (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.18 Victoria PLC (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.18.1 Victoria PLC Profile

Table Victoria PLC Overview List

4.18.2 Victoria PLC Products & Services

4.18.3 Victoria PLC Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Victoria PLC (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.19 ForestGrass (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.19.1 ForestGrass Profile

Table ForestGrass Overview List

4.19.2 ForestGrass Products & Services

4.19.3 ForestGrass Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of ForestGrass (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.20 Forbex (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.20.1 Forbex Profile

Table Forbex Overview List

4.20.2 Forbex Products & Services

4.20.3 Forbex Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Forbex (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

5 Market Competition

5.1 Company Competition

Table Global Artificial Grass Turf Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Artificial Grass Turf Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Figure Global Artificial Grass Turf Sales Revenue Share in 2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Artificial Grass Turf Sales Volume 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume

Table Global Artificial Grass Turf Sales Volume Share 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume

Figure Global Artificial Grass Turf Sales Volume Share in 2019, by Company, in Volume

5.2 Regional Market by Company

Figure North America Artificial Grass Turf Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Europe Artificial Grass Turf Market Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Asia-Pacific Artificial Grass Turf MMarket Concentration, in 2019

Figure South America Artificial Grass Turf Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Middle East & Africa Artificial Grass Turf Market Concentration, in 2019

6 Demand by End Market

6.1 Demand Situation

6.1.1 Demand in Contact Sports

Figure Artificial Grass Turf Demand in Contact Sports, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Artificial Grass Turf Demand in Contact Sports, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.2 Demand in Leisure

Figure Artificial Grass Turf Demand in Leisure, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Artificial Grass Turf Demand in Leisure, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.3 Demand in Landscaping

Figure Artificial Grass Turf Demand in Landscaping, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Artificial Grass Turf Demand in Landscaping, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.4 Demand in Non-contact Sports

Figure Artificial Grass Turf Demand in Non-contact Sports, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Artificial Grass Turf Demand in Non-contact Sports, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.5 Demand in Others

Figure Artificial Grass Turf Demand in Others, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Artificial Grass Turf Demand in Others, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

Table Regional Demand Comparison List

Table Major Application in Different Regions

6.3 Demand Forecast

Table Artificial Grass Turf Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Artificial Grass Turf Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Artificial Grass Turf Market Share in 2025, by Application, in USD Million

Table Artificial Grass Turf Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume

Table Artificial Grass Turf Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume

Table Artificial Grass Turf Market Share in 2025, by Application, in Volume

7 Region Operation

7.1 Regional Production

Table Artificial Grass Turf Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Artificial Grass Turf Production 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

7.2 Regional Market

Table Global Artificial Grass Turf Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Artificial Grass Turf Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Artificial Grass Turf Market 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

Table Global Artificial Grass Turf Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

7.3 by Region

7.3.1 North America

7.3.1.1 Overview

Figure North America Artificial Grass Turf Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure North America Artificial Grass Turf Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Table North America Artificial Grass Turf Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table North America Artificial Grass Turf Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.2.1 Overview

Figure Europe Artificial Grass Turf Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Europe Artificial Grass Turf Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Table Europe Artificial Grass Turf Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Europe Artificial Grass Turf Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.3.1 Overview

Figure Asia-Pacific Artificial Grass Turf Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Asia-Pacific Artificial Grass Turf Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

Table Asia-Pacific Artificial Grass Turf Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Asia-Pacific Artificial Grass Turf Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.4 South America

7.3.4.1 Overview

Figure South America Artificial Grass Turf Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure South America Artificial Grass Turf Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Table South America Artificial Grass Turf Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table South America Artificial Grass Turf Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7.3.5.1 Overview

Figure Middle East & Africa Artificial Grass Turf Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Middle East & Africa Artificial Grass Turf Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table Middle East & Africa Artificial Grass Turf Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Middle East & Africa Artificial Grass Turf Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.4 Regional Import & Export

7.5 Regional Forecast

Table Artificial Grass Turf Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million

Table Artificial Grass Turf Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in Volume

8 Marketing & Price

8.1 Price and Margin

8.1.1 Price Trends

8.1.2 Factors of Price Change

Table Price Factors List

8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis

8.2 Marketing Channel

Figure Marketing Channels Overview

9 Research Conclusion

* If you need anything more than these then let us know and we will prepare the report according to your requirement.

