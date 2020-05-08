Eggshell Membrane Powder Market Development Strategy Analysis 2017 – 2025

TMRR in its latest research report states that the global market size of Eggshell Membrane Powder market was $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR from 2014 to 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2029.

Global Eggshell Membrane Powder Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is an intuitive and exhaustive study on the current and future prospects of the global Eggshell Membrane Powder industry. The key insights are elucidated as under:

The report postulates key numbers on the market status of the Eggshell Membrane Powder market manufacturers and is a reliable and valuable source of market intelligence for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

The report provides an intrinsic overview of the industry including its market definition, market overview and market executive summary.

The report depicts an in-depth analysis on the company profiles, product specifications, capacity, production value, of leading stakeholders in the Eggshell Membrane Powder market

The Eggshell Membrane Powder market is further scrutinized through the SWOT analysis of key players for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report also brings forth important trends in the Eggshell Membrane Powder market that are changing the dynamics of the market.

A detailed scrutiny of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics of Eggshell Membrane Powder market helps stakeholders take strategic decisions

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: machine segment, product type segment, end use segment and regional segment.

Competitive landscape of Eggshell Membrane Powder market has tier 1, tier 2 and tier 3 players and provides a dashboard view of their strategies and intensity mapping.

Growth Drivers

High Incidences of Arthritis Across the Globe to Trigger Growth

For long, eggshells have been thrown away as waste by most of us. Nevertheless, some cultures have made use of eggshell membranes and eggshells in many different ways. Eggshell membranes are found aplenty and are rich source of naturally occurring bioactive compounds like sulfur-rich proteins, collagen Type I,hyaluronic acid,chondroitin sulfate, and glucosamine.

Furthermore, eggshells membranes are rich source of calcium, which have been gauged for safety in a number of human and animal studies carried out in Asia and Europe. Association of American Feed Control Officials (AAFCO) considers both eggshells and eggshell membrane as safe as feed additive for both livestock and companion animals. These benefits of eggshell membrane offer copious growth opportunities for the global eggshell membrane powder market.

The global eggshell membrane powder market also gains momentum from the ability of eggshell membrane to offer respite from joint stiffness and pain to patients suffering from osteoarthritis. According to the findings of the Arthritis Foundation, nearly 54 million adults suffer from doctor-diagnosed arthritis. Besides, data says that around 300,000 children and babies have either a rheumatic condition or arthritis. The Arthritis Foundation estimates that by the year 2040, the number of people suffering from doctor-diagnosed arthritis would exceed 78 million. Such high prevalence of arthritis is expected to support the growth of the global eggshell membrane powder market.

Global Eggshell Membrane Powder Market: Regional Outlook

The global eggshell membrane powder market studies the key geographies of Europe, North America, South America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

From the regional point of view,Europe is expected to hold a leading share of the global eggshell membrane powder market. The European Union market accounts for the major consumption as well as export of eggshell membrane powders. Europeans are used to consuming nutritious,safe, and high quality food products, which is driving the market in Europe.

North America is expected to account for a sizeable share of the market during the forecast period. The region is likely to be driven by the U.S. alone. According to United Nations Food and Agricultural Organization, the U.S. alone produces nearly 600,000 tons of eggshells every year.

The global eggshell membrane powder market is segmented as:

Product

Soluble

Insoluble

Source

Cereals & Grains

Fruits & Vegetables

Application

Food and Beverages

Nutraceuticals

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics and Personal Care

For regional segment, the following regions in the Eggshell Membrane Powder market have been covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

