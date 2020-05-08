Dual-View Displays Market to Develop Rapidly by 2017 – 2025

Dual view display shows two different visuals simultaneously. The technology used separates the delivery of the light to the left and right vision areas with the help of a barrier. The market for dual view displays is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

There are several advantages associated with the use of dual view displays which are driving the demand during the forecast period. Dual view displays provides the functionality of two monitor for multiple users to work on it simultaneously. It is also beneficial for single users who work on multiple applications. Furthermore, the use of dual view display reduces the number of screens and reduces the area of workspace. In case of automobiles, the integration of dual view displays can be very useful as the driver can use the screen for navigation where as the co-passenger can sit back and watch some entertaining videos. In addition, it also helps in faster sharing of data between two applications. Moreover, the use of the dual view displays can be useful when one needs to conduct comparison between two files. Going further, the ongoing technological advancements have resulted into the development of simple user interface which can be operated easily without the need for technical knowledge. Furthermore, the dual view displays can be very useful for communication, such as conducting video conference where in the person can use one screen for the video call and the other screen can be used for referencing with the file. Hence, the dual display can be used for conducting remote meetings with clients. The dual view displays have been found to be work well with laptops and desktops as they can be paired easily to add a second screen.

However, there is one factor hindering the demand for dual displays during the forecast period. The dual view displays use a technology which uses a barrier for splitting the light. This in return reduces the resolution and brightness of the display. This factor can hinder the demand for dual view display presently. However, technological advancements in display market is expected to reduce the problem with resolution and luminance in future.

The dual display market can be categorized by types, end use verticals and geography. By types, the market can be segmented into flexible display, flat panel display and transparent display units among other. Currently display are available in flat panel units, however, the flexible displays are under research and expected to be commercialized in the market soon. Furthermore, the global market for dual can be bifurcated by end use verticals into automotive, healthcare, retail, transportation, industrial, consumer electronics and banking & financial services among others. The consumer electronics and automotive are expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

By geography, the global dual view displays market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa. North America and Europe have been identified to be developed regions and early adopters of new technology and are expected to market during the forecast period. However, the presence of emerging economies such as India which is developing rapidly in terms of technology is expected to drive the demand in Asia Pacific primarily.

There are several players operating in the global dual display market. These players are witnessing strong competition which is resulted into frequent mergers, acquisitions and partnerships between them in order to sustain in the highly competitive environment. The leading players operating in the dual-display market include LG Display Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd (South Korea), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Innolux Corporation (Taiwan), Sharp Corp. (Foxconn) (Japan), Hannstar Display Corporation (Taiwan), Varitronix International Limited (China) and TCL Display Technology Holdings Limited (China) among other players. Â

