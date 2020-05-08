Container Orchestration Market is set to garner staggering revenues by 2018 – 2026

Container orchestration system is the process of determining the current and past locations of a container. This helps trace or track containers throughout the supply-chain, from the manufacturer to the end-consumer. Furthermore, it helps manufacturers reduce piracy by ensuring easy recognition of original products. The container orchestration market is estimated to expand at a high growth rate during the forecast period. The implementation of container orchestration system helps manufacturers enhance efficiency of their distribution channel and reduce piracy.

Expansion of the container orchestration market in the near future is anticipated to be fuelled by the increase in rate of adoption of automation in logistics and shipping services. Rapid expansion of the internet retailing market and increase in popularity of online shopping, globally, are driving the overall logistics market, which in turn is boosting the container orchestration market. Implementation of advanced technology, such as RFID, provides quick reading and high levels of security. Nevertheless, the high implementation cost of aggregation & serialization solutions, coupled with lack of common standards and regulations, is expected to restrain the market. The software solutions segment held a major share of the container orchestration market, in terms of revenue, in 2017.

The global container orchestration market can be segmented based on product, technology, and region. Based on product, the container orchestration market can be classified into hardware and software. The software segment can be further sub-segmented into bundle tracking, line controller, case tracking, and shipment manager solutions. The hardware segment can be further split into marking and printing solutions, barcode scanners, checkweighers, monitoring and verification solutions, labeling solutions, and RFID readers. In terms of technology, the market can be segregated into RFID, 2D barcodes, and linear barcodes. The RFID (Radio-Frequency Identification) segment is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Technological advantages, such as high data storage capacity, high durability, and reusability, and no requirement of line of sight are key factors driving the segment. The marking and printing solutions sub-segment is expected to hold a prominent share in the market, while the 2D barcodes segment is anticipated to account for a notable share of the market in 2017.

In terms of region, the global container orchestration market can be segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to hold a prominent share of the global container orchestration market by the end of the forecast period. This dominance is primarily due to the presence of several global players in this region, especially in the U.S. and Canada coupled with large volume of trade. Europe is also projected to hold a significant share of the global market. This trend can be attributed to the increasing focus on innovations through research and development and IT technologies in developed countries in the region. Furthermore, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a rapid pace between 2018 and 2026. Increasing import and export in the region along with the growing adherence toward regulatory compliances are key factors driving the container orchestration market in Asia Pacific. Expanding economies in Asia Pacific, such as India and China, are emerging as preferred choices for investors owing to the significant potential these countries possess in terms of trade.

Key players operating in the global container orchestration market include Acquia, Amazon Web Services, AppDynamics, DigitalOcean, Fuze Â , Google Inc., Infosys, Intel Â Corporation, Juniper Networks Inc., Lucid Software, MapR, Mendix, Tesla, and Twilio Inc. These leading companies have primarily focused on collaboration, partnerships, new product launches, and expansion in order to strengthen their position in the global container orchestration market.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on: Market segments and sub-segments Market trends and dynamics Supply and demand Market size Current trends/opportunities/challenges Competitive landscape Technological breakthroughs Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers: North America (U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industryÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report: A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market Important changes in market dynamics Market segmentation up to the second or third level Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Market shares and strategies of key players Emerging niche segments and regional markets An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market Â Â

Note: Â Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMRÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

