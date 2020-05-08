Ascending Demand for Winter Tire to Propel the Growth of the Winter Tire Market Between 2018 – 2026

TMR’s latest report on global Winter Tire market

The recent market intelligence study by Transparency Market Research elaborates the all in all perspective of the worldwide Winter Tire market, from its historical growth through the future outlook. The report is scrutinized on the basis of product type, end use, region and market players. Each segment depicted based on market share, revenue, and demand prospect.

Analysts at TMR find that the global Winter Tire market reached a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the forecast period 2019-2029. The growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for Winter Tire among the consumers, better disposable income, and enhanced GDP in developing countries.

Scope of the Report

The RFID locks market is segmented by access device, application, and region. By access device, the market is segmented into key cards, mobile phones, wearables, and key fobs. Based on application, the market is segmented into hospitality, automotive, aerospace & defense, residential, manufacturing, BFSI, retail, transportation & logistics, others (government & public utilities, healthcare, etc. Revenue data is estimated for all the above mentioned segments.

The report also includes competitive profiling of the key players associated with the market around the globe. The important business strategies adopted by leading players, their market positioning, financials, SWOT analysis, and recent developments have also been identified in the research report. The competitive landscape section of the report gives an overview about the major contributing regions/countries by key players.

Global RFID Locks Market: Research Methodology

The RFID locks market data estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a wide range of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents the bulk of our research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Primary research involves telephonic interviews, e-mail interactions, and face-to-face interviews for detailed and unbiased reviews on the RFID locks market, across geographies. Primary interviews are usually conducted on an ongoing basis with industry experts and participants in order to get latest market insights and validate the existing data and analysis. Primary interviews offer new and fresh information on important factors such as market trends, market size, competitive landscape, growth trends, etc. These factors help to validate and strengthen secondary research findings. Moreover, the data collected and analyzed from secondary and primary research is again discussed and examined by our expert panel. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding purposes. Secondary research includes a study of recent trade journals, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Global RFID Locks Market: Competitive Dynamics

Major strategies adopted by RFID locks providers include strategic acquisitions and partnerships. Major players such as Assa Abloy, KABA group, Samsung Electronics Co., Spectrum Brands, Inc., UTC (Onity, Inc.), and Salto Systems are working toward integration and creation of user-friendly and effective analytics solutions. During the forecast period, it is estimated that the established players in the market would either get merged into large enterprises or would give tough competition to the emerging players in the market. It is estimated that large RFID locks vendors would acquire regional players to improve their distribution networks in domestic as well as international markets. Details such as financials, business strategies, SWOT analysis, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiling.

Market Segmentation: Global RFID Locks Market

By Access Device

Key Cards

Mobile Phones

Wearables

Key fobs

By Application

Hospitality

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Residential

Manufacturing

BFSI

Retail

Transportation & Logistics

Others (Government, Public Utilities, Healthcare, etc.)

In addition, the report provides analysis of the RFID locks market with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



