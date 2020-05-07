Top Mining Market News: Analysis, Growth Drivers and Trending Factors

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 37 pages on title ‘Mining Quarterly Review – Q3 2019’ with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and important players .

Summary

GlobalData’s “Mining Quarterly Review – Q3 2019” report provides a quarterly mining industry update, assessing the latest commodity trends by tracking commodity prices and global and company production for coal, iron ore, gold and copper. Analysis is provided on project momentum, based on projects that commenced operations and advanced in Q3 2019. In addition, the report also provides detailed analysis of development projects in the mining industry, segregated by country, commodity, and company and development capital expenditure trends by region, country, and commodity.

In Q3 2019, whilst prices of most key commodities increased, coal and copper prices continued to decline amidst ineffectual US-China trade discussions and anticipated sluggish global market growth, with concerns of a recession. In contrast, the prices of precious metals (gold, silver and platinum) rose. Project momentum declined in Q3 2019, with just 2.3% of developing projects moving to the next stage of development. Canada, Australia, and Argentina were the countries where there was a lower rate of development. Global ROM production is estimated to reach 19.1bnt in 2019. Asia-Pacific is expected to account for over 24% of the global production in 2019, followed by South and Central America (19.1%), and North America (16.7%).

Scope

– Analyse mineral commodity trends at a global level

– Company production highlights for Q3 2019

– Analyse project developments in the mining industry

– Compare number of development projects in the mining industry by country, commodity and company

– Identify the major projects that advanced in the most recent quarter

– Compare mining industry capital expenditure for construction projects segregated by country and commodity

– Analyse development CAPEX trends by region, country, and commodity

– Track latest mining industry developments

– Geographies covered include – Asia-Pacific, Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Oceania and Former Soviet Union.

