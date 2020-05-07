Software Defined Broadcasting Market is set to garner staggering revenues by 2018 – 2026

Software defined broadcasting is a system which is controlled by advanced hardware and software components that are assembled in a physical and virtual space. Currently, broadcasting organizations are adopting this technology in order to address the increasing need for agility, virtualization, and security. It also has the capability to reduce operational expenditure and provide flexible allocation of resources. The flexibility of this system enables developers to potentially configure their own stack of virtual components personalized to their individual requirements and conditions, which can undermine efficiency gains. Beyond enhanced productivity and cost savings, software-defined broadcasting can create a base for building agility into the way businesses provide broadcasting services.

The global software defined broadcasting market is witnessing substantial growth due to factors such as growing requirement for minimizing IT spending in line with changing business environments and increase in adoption of cloud services among enterprises. Growing awareness about software defined broadcasting technologies among organizations is also anticipated to fuel the growth of this market around the globe. However, higher cost associated with the implementation of this technology, and security and privacy concerns are the major factors which are expected to hinder the growth of the software defined broadcasting market across the world. Furthermore, lack of availability of experts of this technology is also limiting the growth of this market.

The global software defined broadcasting market has been segmented in terms of component, frequency, and geography. In terms of component, the software defined broadcasting market has been classified into software and services. The deployment of software has been segmented into cloud and on-premise based software. Of the two deployment segments, the majority revenue share in the global software defined broadcasting market is expected to be held by the cloud deployment segment. The cloud deployment model refers to hosted services which are delivered over the internet. Benefits associated with cloud deployment such as accessing mission critical data remotely, cost savings on infrastructure, and enhanced collaboration is expected to propel the cloud deployment model toward flourishing growth throughout the forecast period. Increasing desire of organizations to switch to alternate business models suchas Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) as it is perceived to offer better value for money and a plethora of features is also expected to add to the growth of the above mentioned segment. On-premise deployment, which refers to the computation that is located within the physical confines of an organization, is expected to hold a comparatively smaller share of the software defined broadcasting market. In terms of frequency, the software defined broadcasting market has been bifurcated into high frequency (HF), very high frequency (VHF), ultra high frequency (UHF) and others.

The global software defined broadcasting market is segmented on the basis of regions into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to hold a prominent share in the global software defined broadcasting market. This dominance is primarily due to the presence of many global players in this region especially in the U.S. and Canada. Europe is also forecast to have a significant position in terms of market share. This trend can be attributed to the increasing focus on innovations through research and development and IT technologies in developed countries. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing market from 2018 – 2026. High adoption of new technologies in broadcasting solutions along with the growing adherence toward regulatory compliances are some of the factors driving the Asia Pacific software defined broadcasting market. Growing economies in the Asia Pacific region such as India and China are inviting global players to their local markets which is supporting the growth of software defined broadcasting market in the region.

Companies are strengthening their position through merger & acquisition and continuously investing in research and development (R&D) activities to come up with solutions to cater to the customerÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢s changing requirements. Furthermore, solution providers are planning to invest in advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence with a target to provide cost competitive products in the market in the years to come.

Major vendors that offer software defined broadcasting across the globe include Dell, Inc., VMware Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Juniper Network, Cisco Systems, Inc., Verizon Communications, Inc., Intel Corporation, Alcatel-Lucent, Northrop Grumman, BAE Systems, Harris Corporation, General Dynamics, Thales, Rohde &Schwarz, Rockwell Collins, Leonardo, ASELSAN, Elbit Systems, ZTE Corporation, Huawei, and HCL Technologies Limited.

