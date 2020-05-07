Rapid Prototyping Market is Staring at a Promising Future Owing to High Demand for 2018 – 2026

“

Taxonomy

This research study on the global OPGW cable market provides a detailed cross segment and cross country analysis based on the different segments including application and type. Based on application, the market has been segmented below 220 KV, 220-500 KV, and above 500 KV. Based on type, the market has been divided into layer stranding structure and central tube structure. In 2017, the layer stranding segment was the topmost revenue generating segment.

Global OPGW Cable Market: Research Methodology

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, Factiva, etc.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies. We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide firsthand information on the market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc. These help us to validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help to develop the analysis team’s market expertise and understanding.

Global OPGW Cable Market: Competitive Dynamics

The report covers well-established players including Prysmian Group, Fujikura Group, Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., Sterlite Technologies Limited, ZTT International, and Tratos. The key players can be seen to form strategic partnerships with various peers in order to improve their client base globally and strengthen their brand positioning. In June 2018, Prysmian Group completed the acquisition of General Cable Corporation, a U.S.-based developer of copper, aluminum, and fiber optic wires and cables. Prysmian Group acquired the firm by acquisition of all shares of General Cable for US$ 30.00 per share.

Global OPGW Cable Market:

OPGW Cable Market, by Application

Below 220 KV

220-500 KV

Above 500 KV

OPGW Cable Market, by Type

Layer Stranding Structure

Central Tube Structure

OPGW Cable Market Analysis, by Country/Region

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific India Japan China Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East &Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



