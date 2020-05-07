Poultry Diagnostics Market 2020-2025 Updates || Leading Players – IDEXX Laboratories Inc., Zoetis , Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Global Poultry Diagnostics Market is expected to reach USD 731.25 million by 2025 from USD 335.14 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 10.5% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.Rising incidence of disease in poultry, and increased demand for poultry-derived food products are expected to drive the market. On the other hand high cost involved in poultry production may hinder the growth of the global poultry diagnostics market.

In 2017, the global poultry diagnostics market is dominated by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. with market share of 30.4%, followed by Zoetis 25.8%, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. 23.3% and QIAGEN 7.4%.

Enzyme linked sorbent assay (ELISA), is dominating the global poultry diagnostic market.

The avian influenza segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 12.0% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Key Drivers: Global Poultry Diagnostics Market

Increased Demand For Poultry-Derived Food Products

Poultry-derived food products signifies a substantial part of agricultural and food production in the world. Demand for poultry-derived food is increasing due to various reasons such as urban population growth and poultry-derived food products are rich in protein. According to The Food and Agriculture Organization, it has been estimated that by 2030 the demand for poultry meat will increase by 106.0%.

The growth in poultry-derived food product is significantly taking rise due to growth in population, and also growing the purchasing power. The growth in demand of poultry-derived food products has also increased due to the lifestyle of the population. For instance, according to World Chicken Meat Market, in 2012, it has been estimated that the global supply of meat was approximately 292.0 million tons per year.

According to USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) the per capita consumption of chicken was 91.0 pounds in 2016 and is estimated to reach 92.5 pounds by 2018.

According to Turkish Journal of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, in 2013, it has been estimated that out of 625 household people 57.1% consume meat daily in Belgium.

Moreover, poultry-derived food products especially meat is not only consumed as a food product but is also a significant trade commodity which impacts the economy. According to United States International Trade Commission, it has been estimated that, in 2012 the U.S. has been considered as the world’s largest poultry meat consumer which contributed around one-fifth of the total world consumption. Chicken meat is the most commonly consumed meat in the U.S.

Market Segmentation: Global Poultry Diagnostics Market

The global poultry diagnostics market is segmented based on test into three notable segments as enzyme linked sorbent assay (ELISA), polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests and others. In 2018, enzyme linked sorbent assay (ELISA) market is likely to dominate market with 51.4% shares and is estimated to reach USD 390.11 million by 2025. It is growing at the highest CAGR of 11.1% in the forecast period.

The global poultry diagnostics market is segmented based on disease into eleven notable segments; avian influenza, avian salmonellosis, newcastle disease, avian mycoplasmosis, infectious bronchitis, infectious bursal disease, avian pasteurellosis, avian encephalomyelitis, avian reovirus, chicken anemia and others. In 2018, avian influenza market is likely to dominate market with 27.1% shares and is estimated to reach USD 218.45 million by 2025. It is growing at the highest CAGR of 12.0% in the forecast period.

The global poultry diagnostics market is segmented based on service into three notable segments; bacteriology, parasitology and virology. In 2018, bacteriology market is likely to dominate market with 61.3% shares and is estimated to reach USD 446.61 million by 2025. It is growing at a CAGR of 10.4% in the forecast period.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. In 2018, North America is expected to account for the largest share of 40.6% for this market, followed by Europe.

Features mentioned in the report

Changing market dynamics of the industry To get a comprehensive overview of the Poultry Diagnostics Market. Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value In-depth market segmentation Competitive landscape of Poultry Diagnostics Market

