Postoperative Management Market 2020-2025 Booming || Leading Players – Merck & Co. Inc., Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline Plc. Allergen Inc., Bayer AG

The Global Postoperative Management Market is expected to reach USD 105.8 million by 2025, from USD 67.4 billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Some of the major players operating in the global postoperative management market are Novartis AG, Eli Lilly & Company, Abbott, Endo Health Solutions, Inc., Purdue Pharma L.P., Pfizer, Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Merck & Co. Inc., Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline Plc. Allergen Inc., Bayer AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, Sorrento Therapeutics, WEX Pharmaceuticals, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Halyard Health, Inc., Smiths Medical, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Neurotech Na, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Theragen LLC), Becton, Dickinson and Company, Nevro Corp., DURECT Corporation, A.P. Pharma, Inc., BTG International Ltd., Grunenthal GmbH among others.

Market Definition: Global Postoperative Management Market

This Postoperative Management Market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the post-operative management market in the next 8 years. Post-operative management involves management of post-surgical pain and care. The post-operative pain is the most common adverse outcome due to prolonged hospital stay, physical distress and increasing incidences of readmissions of patients post-surgery. The post-operative management is difficult to control with single analgesics.

The pain management plays a vital part in the patient treatment and provides comfort, initiates mobilization, lessens the possibility of cardiac, pulmonary and neuropathic pain complications, reduced risk of thrombosis and low cost of care. The increasing number of surgeries or operations has boosted the market, for instance according to National Center for Health Statistics, approximately 100 million surgeries are carried out in United States each year. As per the World Bank, in the U.S. there were 30,537 number of surgical procedures performed in 2012. Growing geriatric populations is also one of the major factors as they undergo various surgeries and need post-operative care.

Market Segmentation: Global Postoperative Management Market

The global postoperative management market is segmented on the basis of indication, product type, application, and distribution channel.

On the basis of indication, the global postoperative management market is segmented into airway obstruction, hypoxia, hemorrhage, hypotension, hypertension, pain, shivering, hypothermia, vomiting, aspiration, residual narcosis.

Based on product type, the global postoperative management market is segmented into opioids, fentanyl, morphine, meperidine, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, paracetamol, ibuprofen, ketorolac tromethamine, celecoxib, etoricoxib, rofecoxib, glucocorticods, local anesthetics, antidepressants and others.

On the basis of application segment, the global postoperative management market is segmented into cancer pain, arthritic pain, neuropathic pain, musculoskeletal pain, migraine, fibromyalgia and other.

On the basis of distribution channel, the global postoperative management market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies and drug store and e-commerce.

Based on geography, the global postoperative management market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Major Postoperative Management Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rise in geriatric populations

Increased number of operations

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases

Development of novel pain management devices

Established reimbursement policies

Lack of awareness

Features mentioned in the report

Changing market dynamics of the industry To get a comprehensive overview of the Postoperative Management Market. Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value In-depth market segmentation Competitive landscape of Postoperative Management Market

