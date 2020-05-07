Perfusion Systems Market 2020-2025 Updates || Leading Players – Medtronic PLC, Livanova PLC, Terumo Corporation, Nipro Corporation, Xenios AG

The Global Perfusion Systems Market is expected to reach USD 4.3 billion by 2025, from USD 3.2 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Some of the major players operating in the global perfusion system market are Getinge AB, Medtronic PLC, Livanova PLC, Terumo Corporation, Nipro Corporation, Xenios AG (Acquired By Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA), Repligen Corporation, Spectrum Laboratories, Inc., Merck KGaA, Harvard Bioscience, Inc., ALA Scientific Instruments, Inc., Lifeline Scientific, Inc. (Organ Recovery Systems, Inc.), Xvivo Perfusion AB, General Electricals Inc, Hitachi Ltd, Koninkliijike Philips N.V., Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd., Shimadzu Corporation, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corporation, Accuray Incorporated, Xvivo Perfusion among others.

Market Definition: Global Perfusion Systems Market

Perfusion can be termed as the process of delivering oxygenated blood to the body tissue. A heart beat is made of two cycle systole and diastole. The perfusion of the tissues in the body occurs during systole. The chambers in the heart contract and the oxygenated blood is forced into the arteries. These arteries carry the blood to the tissues where the oxygen is removed.

The unoxygenated blood is then returned to the heart via veins and the process begins again after the blood is reoxygenated by the lungs. The only exception to this is the perfusion of the heart itself. The heart actually perfuses during diastole when the cardiac muscle is relaxed and the blood is pulled into the cardiac tissue. Various key players are launching new products; for instance, AutoMate Scientific, Inc. which is one of the key players of the market has perfusion system under the brand name ValveBank o and ValveLink 8.2. These products have features like easy perfusion control and low noise circuitry and are ready to use.

These systems are majorly used in hospitals, ambulatory surgical centres (ASCs), specialty clinics, and others. Currently, hospitals account for the maximum share of the demand and will continue to dominate throughout the forecast period. As per the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, in April 2017, approximately 119,000 people wanted to go for organ transplants of various organs while merely 2,555 donors were available which shows that the demand for perfusion system is increasing globally.

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2018, Terumo Corporation, invested USD 38.67 million in one of its subsidiary companies, Vascutek Limited, located near Glasgow. The company manufactures wide portfolio of implants with a particular focus on treating patients with aortic disease. These implants have helped to save or improve the lives of over 2 million patients in over 100 countries worldwide. Over 90% of the products made at Inchinnan are exported.

In September 2008, Covidien, which is a global provider of healthcare products today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted approval for the Company’s Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Kit for the Preparation of Technetium Tc 99m Sestamibi Injection. This Covidien’s generic product is pharmaceutically equivalent to other product under the brand name Cardiolite(R)(1), which is a myocardial perfusion imaging agent that is used for detecting coronary artery disease.

Major Perfusion Systems Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular and respiratory diseases

Rising number of organ transplantations

Growth in aging population, increasing incidence of multiple organ failures

Government and NGO initiatives to encourage organ donation

Increasing investments in cell-based research.

High cost of organ transplantation

Ethical concerns and high cost of cell-based research

Market Segmentation: Global Perfusion Systems Market

The global perfusion system market is segmented based on type, technique and geographical segments.

Based on type, the Perfusion Systems Market is segmented into bioreactor perfusion systems, microfluidic perfusion systems, gravity or pressure-driven perfusion systems, small-mammal organ perfusion systems.

On the basis of technique, the Perfusion Systems Market is classified into hypothermic machine perfusion, normothermic machine perfusion.

Based on geography, the Perfusion Systems Market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others

