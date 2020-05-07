Pediatric Cardiac Tumor Diagnostics Market Comprehensive Analysis of World Markets, Trade, Commodity Review Of Long-Term Forecasts 2018 – 2026

A pediatric cardiac tumor is a rare type of tumor which is difficult to diagnose. There are primarily two types of cardiac tumors: primary cardiac tumors and secondary cardiac tumors. Secondary cardiac tumors are more common compared to primary cardiac tumors. The rate of incidence of primary cardiac tumors ranges from 0.3% to 0.7%. Development of cardiac tumors can be associated with other syndromes such as carney syndrome, LAMB syndrome, NAME syndrome. Cardiac tumors can be hereditary also. However, cardiac tumors most often develop in children, without being associated with other health conditions. Echocardiography is a major tool used for the diagnosis of pediatric cardiac tumor. Other diagnostic tools include cardiac MRI, 3D echocardiography, and cardiac CT. Rise in the incidence and prevalence of cardiac tumors in pediatric patients drives the growth of the global pediatric cardiac tumor diagnostics market. In addition, technological advancements in diagnostic tools and increased research and development expenditure fuel the market. Â

The global pediatric cardiac tumor diagnostics market has been segmented based on type, diagnosis, and geography. In terms of type, the market has been segmented into primary cardiac tumors and secondary cardiac tumors. The primary cardiac tumors segment has been sub-divided into benign and malignant. The benign primary cardiac tumors sub-segment has been further segmented into myxoma, fibroma, rhabdomyoma, papillary heart tumor, angioma, and lipoma. The malignant primary cardiac tumors sub-segment has been further divided into neurosarcoma, rhabdomyosarcoma, malignant heart hemangioma, fusiform cell tumor, mesenchymoma, and lymphosarcoma. The secondary cardiac tumors segment has been classified into metastatic and contiguity. The metastatic secondary cardiac tumors sub-segment has been further segmented into hematogenic tumor and lymphatic tumor. The contiguity secondary cardiac tumors sub-segment has been further categorized into lung tumor, esophageal tumor, and cardiac tumor. Â

Based on diagnosis, the global pediatric cardiac tumor diagnostics market has been segmented into echocardiography, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT) scan, myocardial biopsy, position emission tomography (PET) scan, cardiac catherization, radionuclide imaging, and electrophysiology test. The echocardiography segment is expected to hold the maximum share of the market during the forecast period, as echocardiography is a major tool used for the diagnosis of cardiac tumors. Â

Geographically, the global pediatric cardiac tumor diagnostics market can be segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global market, owing to rising awareness and developed health care infrastructure in the region. The region is followed by Europe. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Growing awareness, developing health care infrastructure, and regulatory reforms are likely to promote growth of the pediatric cardiac tumor diagnostics market in Asia Pacific. The market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is anticipated to expand significantly during the forecast period, owing to increasing investments by market players and rising incidence of pediatric cardiac tumors in these regions. Â

Leading players in the global pediatric cardiac tumor diagnostics market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthineers, Tomtec Imaging Systems GmbH, Shimadzu Corporation, CardioComm Solutions Inc., Integer Holdings Corporation, Circle Cardiovascular Imaging Inc., 3mensio Medical Imaging, Pie Medical Imaging, Toshiba Corporation, HeartSciences, and eMedica, S.L.

