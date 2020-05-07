Particle Therapy Market 2020-2026 Updates || Leading players – IBA Worldwide, Accuray Incorporated, Brainlab, Elekta AB, Panacea

Global Particle Therapy Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 865.0 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1,787.8 million by 2026 registering a CAGR of 9.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the increasing adoption of cyclotrons and technological advancement of these systems.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global particle therapy market are Advanced Oncotherapy, IBA Worldwide, Accuray Incorporated, Brainlab, Elekta AB, Panacea, Shinva Medical Instrument Co. Ltd, xstrahl, Danfysik A/S, Hitachi Ltd., Mevion Medical Systems, Optivus Proton Therapy Inc., ProTom International, Provision Healthcare, Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., Varian Medical Systems Inc., SAH Global LLC, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V. and PTW Freiburg GmbH.

Market Definition: Global Particle Therapy Market

Particle therapy is defined as a form of external beam radiotherapy that uses beams of energetic neutrons, positive ions or protons for cancer treatment. Proton therapy, fast-neutron therapy, carbon–ion radiotherapy etc. are some of the various methods of particle therapy.

Particle Therapy Market Drivers

Rising adoption of particle therapy in clinical trials and research activities has increased the particle therapy market demand

Increasing occurrences of cancer is also acting as a major market driver

Particle Therapy Market Restraints

High cost of particle therapy is acting as a major restraint for the market

Lack of awareness regarding these therapies can hamper the market growth

Segmentation: Global Particle Therapy Market

Particle Therapy Market : By Type

Proton Therapy

Heavy Ion Therapy

Particle Therapy Market : By Product & Service

Cyclotrons

Synchrotrons

Synchrocyclotrons

Particle Therapy Market : By System

Multi-room Systems

Single-room Systems

Particle Therapy Market : By Cancer Type

Pediatric Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Head and Neck Cancer

Other Cancers

Particle Therapy Market : By Application

Treatment Applications

Research Applications

Particle Therapy Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Particle Therapy Market:

In October 2018, IBA and Michigan announced the first irradiation of SPArc (Spot Scanning Proton Arc) Therapy plan to improve the robustness of the treatments and to increase the adoption of hypo-fractionation and dose escalation.

In December 2017, Mitsubishi Electric Company signed an agreement for transferring its particle therapy business to Hitachi and integrating into one entity. This enabled Hitachi in improving its position in proton therapy market.

Particle Therapy Market : Competitive Analysis

The global particle therapy market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of particle therapy market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global particle therapy market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

