Mobile Anti-Malware Market Projected to Garner Significant Revenues by 2016 – 2024

Mobile phones have become soft-targets of cyber criminals and attackers. The vulnerability of mobile phones to obfuscation has become a key concern for the global cybersecurity sector. Frequent use of mobile apps, coupled with weak nodes for phone security, is a matter of concern for cyber analysts. Hence, the global mobile anti-malware market is expected to grow at a respectable pace in the years to come.

Ransomware affects a large proportion of people, and mobile phones can be used as the primary inlets for infusing malware. Hence, the global mobile anti-malware market is expected to grow in size and revenues in the coming times. The development of anti-malware apps is believed to be a viable solution for preventing cyberattacks on mobile phones. However, key reports suggest that over 47% of android apps for anti-malware are flawed. This factor has reinstated the need for improved mobile anti-malware technologies. Comparitech, a specialist in technology testing, revealed that over 28 million phones are currently exposed to security risks due to app downloads. Such revelations have led individuals to resort to the use of anti-malware technologies for mobile devices. Geographically, the global mobile anti-malware market is segmented into Asia Pacific, South America, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, and North America. Advancements in the cybersecurity posture across the US has led to the growth of the North America market.

Several anti-virus apps have failed security tests in the past. This factor has played a decisive role in propelling demand across the global mobile anti-malware market. Â

Malware represents different types of intrusive software, including computer viruses, Trojan horses, spyware, scareware, adware, ransomware, worms, and other malicious programs. Malware attacks are highly sophisticated challenges faced by cyber security. These attacks identify and exploit vulnerabilities and use them to further strike an organizationÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢s mobile network. The mobile anti-malware market is involved with the detection, prevention, and modification of such sophisticated attacks. Mobile anti-malware solutions offer protection to mobile devices against unwanted applications, short message services, viruses, push messages, malware, Trojans, and other access data without the usersÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢ knowledge. It provides security against phishing and zero-day threats for a full life cycle, with a comprehensive defense network. Organizations are swiftly adopting mobile anti-malware to protect their business data, because advanced threats evade network security, leaving enterprise networks at huge risks to the theft of valuable intellectual property.

The mobile anti-malware market has been expanding massively in the recent years owing to the rising number of malware attacks on smartphones and the increasing adoption of the ÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã âbring your own deviceÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã (BYOD) concept among organizations. Enterprises are also rapidly implementing multi-layered advanced threat protection for their business information and data, contributing to the marketÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢s development. Moreover, there has been a surge in cyber-attacks due to the immense infiltration of the internet into the lives of the masses and the increasing dependency on this medium for communication, which adds to the deployment of anti-malware software. The ever-evolving smartphones market is offering new opportunities for industry participants or manufacturers as well. However, the high levels of encryption in new mobile applications and lack of awareness and training regarding mobile anti-malware is obstructing this market.

The global mobile anti-malware market is segmented based on operating systems into the Android, Apple, Windows, and Blackberry categories. In terms of size of organization, the market is classified into small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and large enterprises. SMBs are expected to witness sustainable growth during the forecast period due to the increasing need for a deep understanding of potential targeted attacks. Mobile anti-malware solutions are being gradually accepted in various industry verticals such as health care, media & entertainment, telecom & IT, banking, financial services & insurance (BFSI), retail, public & government sector, and utilities. On the basis of geography, the global mobile anti-malware market is distributed over Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Among these, Asia Pacific is projected to offer attractive opportunities during the forecast period due to the rising trend of organizations shifting toward mobile anti-malware solution providers to receive protection against sophisticated attacks.

The global mobile anti-malware market is highly competitive in nature and marked with the presence of several international and domestic key players. Some of the top companies operating in the market include Sophos Group plc, Avast Software S.R.O., Malwarebytes Corporation, ESET, Spol. S.R.O., Symantec Corporation, Intel Security Group, AVG Technologies, Bitdefender, Lookout, Inc., and Kaspersky Lab.

