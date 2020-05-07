Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Forecast 2020-2026 Made Possible by Top Research Firm

The global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market 2020 research is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the industry and provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure.

Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) market size will increase to Million US$ by 2026, from Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2020 to 2026 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL). With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers.

Top leading key Players in the Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market

– DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding

– Kuehne + Nagel

– DB Schenker Logistics

– Nippon Express

– C.H. Robinson Worldwide

– UPS Supply Chain Solutions

– DSV

– Sinotrans

– CEVA Logistics

– Expeditors International of Washington

– Dachser

– Panalpina

– GEODIS

– Toll Holdings

– J.B. Hunt (JBI, DCS & ICS)

– Hitachi Transport System

– XPO Logistics

– GEFCO

– Yusen Logistics

– Agility

Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Breakdown Data by Type

– Transportation

– Warehousing

– Value-added Services

– Lead Logistics Provider Services/4PL

– Other

Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Breakdown Data by Application

– Consumer Goods

– Healthcare

– Industrial

– Elements

– Food, Groceries

– Automotive

– Technological

– Retailing

– Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

– United States

– China

– European Union

– Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

This report presents the worldwide Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2018 and forecast to 2026), by manufacturers, region, type and application. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The report focuses on global major leading industry players of Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. The Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

Major Points from Table of Contents

Charpter 1-Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Overview

Charpter 2-Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Competition by Players/Suppliers, Type and Application

Charpter 3-United States Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

Charpter 4-China Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

Charpter 5-Europe Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

Charpter 6-Japan Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

Charpter 7-Southeast Asia Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

Charpter 8-India Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

Charpter 9-Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

Charpter 10-Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Charpter 11-Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Charpter 12-Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Charpter 13-Market Effect Factors Analysis

Charpter 14-Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Forecast (2020-2026)

Charpter 15-Research Findings and Conclusion

Charpter 16-Appendix

