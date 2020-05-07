LAPAROSCOPES MARKET 2020-2026 ANALYSIS || LEADING PLAYERS – DANAHER, SYSMEX CORPORATION, F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD., ABBOTT

Global Laparoscopes Market is set to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 8,975.20 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 17,365.32 million in 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.60% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growth in number of laparoscopic procedures performed globally owing to rising preference for minimally invasive surgeries.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the laparoscopes market are Ethicon USA, LLC.. ,Olympus Corporation ,Karl Storz GmbH,Stryker ,Richard Wolf GmbH , Microline Surgical. ,Smith & Nephew,Medtronic,Cook, Conmed Corporation

Market Definition: Global Laparoscopes Market

Laparoscopy is a surgical diagnostic procedure that is used to evaluate the organs inside the abdomen. It’s a minimally invasive procedure with low-risk, that requires small incisions. Laparoscopes are the devices used to look at the abdominal organs. A laparoscope is a, thin long tube with a high-resolution camera and a high-intensity light at the front. The instrument is inserted through an incision in the abdominal wall. As it moves along, the camera sends images to a video monitor.

According to National Center for Health Statistics, in 2016, the number of adults with diagnosed liver disease was 4.9 million. The increasing prevalence of liver diseases worldwide increases the use of laproscopic procedure for diagnosis and treatment.

Global Laparoscopes Market is segmented By Product (Video Laparoscopes, Fiber Laparoscopes, Energy Devices, Insufflators, Suction/Irrigation Systems, Closure Devices, Hand Instruments, Access Devices, Accessories), Laparoscopes Market By Application (Gynecological Surgery, General Surgery, Urological Surgery, Colorectal Surgery, Bariatric Surgery, Pediatric Surgery), Laparoscopes Market By End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), Laparoscopes Market By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Features mentioned in the report

Changing market dynamics of the industry To get a comprehensive overview of the Laparoscopes Market. Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value In-depth market segmentation Competitive landscape of Laparoscopes Market

