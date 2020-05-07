In-Vivo Imaging Market 2020-2026 Booming || Leading Players – Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Siemens, Miltenyi Biotec, Bruker, Bioscan, Inc.

Global in-vivo imaging market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 487.42 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the technological advancements and increasing demand for noninvasive in-vivo imaging techniques.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global in-vivo imaging market are PerkinElmer Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Siemens, Miltenyi Biotec, Bruker, BIOSCAN, INC., CMR Naviscan, SCANCO Medical AG, Aspect Imaging, Mediso Ltd., LI-COR, Inc., BIOTECHNIQUES, Takara Bio Inc., Mediso Ltd., MILabs B.V., MR Solutions, TRIFOIL IMAGING among others.

Get Exclusive Sample Copy of This Report Here https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample?dbmr=global-vivo-imaging-market&raksh

A grouping of market intelligence and industry expertise employed in this In-Vivo Imaging Market report surely helps achieve the business goals. The report is prepared by taking into account the client’s requirements with respect to the market type, size of the organization, accessibility on-premises and the end-users’ organization type, and availability at global level in areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The In-Vivo Imaging Market report has been generated by strictly following commitments and deadlines to deliver the finest market report. The report proves to be very encouraging for both established business and emerging market player in the industry as it contains profound market insights.

Market Definition: Global In-vivo Imaging Market

In vivo imaging system helps in automating in vivo imaging research with one-touch, user-defined or pre-set PC controls for repeatable and accurate imaging. The system captures superior images with high sensitivity cooled optics and CCD camera. Data accuracy, easy to use software, parfocal and parcentered optical configurations and ability to image cells and organs subcutaneously within the body cavity of living individual are the driving factors of in vivo imaging system market.

Segmentation: Global In-vivo Imaging Market

In-Vivo Imaging Market : By Modality

Optical Imaging Systems

Nuclear Imaging Systems

Micro-MRI

Micro-Ultrasound

Micro-CT

Photoacoustic Imaging Systems

Magnetic Particle Imaging Systems

In-Vivo Imaging Market : By Reagents

Optical Imaging Reagents

Nuclear Imaging Reagents

MRI Contrast Agents

Ultrasound Contrast Agents

CT Contrast Agents

In-Vivo Imaging Market : By Application

Monitoring Drug Treatment Response

Bio Distribution Studies

Cancer Cell Detection

Biomarkers

Longitudinal Studies

Epigenetics

In-Vivo Imaging Market : End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Pharmaceutical Research Institutes

Diagnostic Laboratories

Forensic Laboratories

Educational Research Institutes

In-Vivo Imaging Market : By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Read Complete Details with TOC Here https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc?dbmr=global-vivo-imaging-market&raksh

Key Developments in the In-Vivo Imaging Market:

In October 2018, Miltenyi Biotec GmbH, a leader who manufactures cellular therapy and advancing biomedical research related products and services has acquired LaVision BioTec GmbH who is a high-end microscopy specialist. This acquisition will help both the companies to innovate and market new technologies like light-sheet microscopy and multiphoton-microscopy. Such acquisitions will help the companies to penetrate more in this market in near future.

In September 2017, PerkinElmer, Inc., launched 2D optical in vivo imaging systems namely, Lumina X5 and IVIS Lumina S5. Both the products provide high resolution and High throughput X-ray imaging. It also has camera that gives expanded field of view, helping scientists to capture more subjects at the same time. Such new launches will help the company to grow in this market.

In-Vivo Imaging Market Drivers

Technological advancements in the healthcare industry act as a driver for the market

Increasing market demand for noninvasive in-vivo imaging techniques is another factor which will help the market to grow in near future

Increase in the rate of acceptance of multi-modality imaging systems in clinical and preclinical research studies

Growing awareness about the benefits of early disease diagnosis will also act as a driver for the market

In-Vivo Imaging Market Restraints

High cost of clinical and preclinical imaging systems will act as a restraint for the market

Low healthcare expenditures in developing countries will also act as a restraint for the market

Uneven distribution of medical services over the regional boundaries will hamper the market in near future

In-Vivo Imaging Market : Competitive Analysis

Global in-vivo imaging market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of in-vivo imaging market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global in-vivo imaging market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

Want Full Report? Enquire Here https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying?dbmr=global-vivo-imaging-market&raksh

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research is a versatile market research and consulting firm with over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Our coverage of industries include Medical Devices, Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology, Semiconductors, Machinery, Information and Communication Technology, Automobiles and Automotive, Chemical and Material, Packaging, Food and Beverages, Cosmetics, Specialty Chemicals, Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Robotics, among many others.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude.We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Mail: [email protected]