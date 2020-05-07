Implantable Drug Delivery Market 2020-2025 Booming || Leading Players – K2M Inc., Mako Surgical Corp., Varian Medical System, Arrow International

The Global Implantable Drug Delivery Market is expected to reach USD 36.12 billion by 2025, from USD 19.36 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Definition: Global Implantable Drug Delivery Market

Implantable drug delivery devices are medical devices that allow site specific drug management. It also offers the minimization of the doses of drug for the reduction of potential side effects. The implantable devices are reaching more attention as compared to the conservative oral and parenteral dosage forms because of the site specific and sustained release therapeutic action, implantable devices that again minimizes the side-effects associated with the drug.

The most prominent cause of blindness in people is implantable drug delivery between the ages of 20-64 in the United States. According to a study by National Eye Institute (NEI), almost 5.4 million people in the U.S. will suffer from Age related Macular Degeneration (AMD) by 2050. Due to this the number of surgeries increasing and will cause the implantable drug delivery devices market to grow.

Market Segmentation: Global Implantable Drug Delivery Market

The global implantable drug delivery market is segmented based on Product Type, Technology, Application, and Geography

By product types the global implantable drug delivery market is segmented into implantable bio-absorbable stents, implantable contraceptive drug delivery devices, implantable intraocular drug delivery devices, implantable coronary drug eluting stents, implantable brachytherapy seeds and implantable drug infusion pumps.

By technology the global implantable drug delivery market is segmented into biodegradable implantable drug delivery device technology and non-biodegradable implantable drug delivery device technology.

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2016, FDA approved V-Go, a wearable 24 hour subcutaneous insulin delivery device by Medtronic for diabetes management, which have helped diabetes treatment outcome.

In April 2013, Bayer Healthcare launched a hormonal intrauterine device (IUD) called Skyla. The product is launched in Europe with the brand name Jaydess, and is used for the prevention of pregnancy for up to three years.

